9 INSANE Deals On Headphones That You Do NOT Want To Miss Out On!

We’re back to commuting for work this month, and your best friend in your journey is a pair of good ol’ headphones!

Let us give you some SOUND advice with these 9 amazing headphones!

9 INSANE Deals On Headphones That You Do NOT Want To Miss Out On!

9. When the beat drop is just so good, you NEED these Sony Extra Bass On-Ear Wired Headphones

Buy it from noon for AED 123

8. Feeling blue? Play some music to match the color of these beautiful JBL Bluetooth Over-Ear Headphones

Buy it from noon for AED 148

7. Say no to unintentional eavesdropping with these premium Sony Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones

Buy it from noon for AED 1008

6. Got a tiny purse or just a wallet? Grab these sparkly white Samsung Galaxy Buds In-Ear Headphones with Live Bluetooth

Buy it from noon for AED 368

5. Sometimes you wanna go hands-free AND blank out the chatter! You’ve got Huawei’s FreeBuds With Noise Cancellation to the rescue

Buy it from noon for AED 396

4. For those that haven’t slept one pink, let these Pink JBL On-Ear Wireless Headphones do the job for you with some soothing beats!

Buy it from noon for AED 180

3. Dance away in your room at 3 am with these cushiony Promate Wireless Headphones with a MicroSD Card Slot and FM Radio

Buy it from noon for AED 109.65

2. Achieve your fitness goals while wearing these sporty Motorola VerveLoop+ Bluetooth In-Ear Headphones on your morning runs 

Buy it from noon for AED 170

1. Silence is golden but so is the sound of good music, and what better way to experience that with some gold Sony Wireless Over-Ear Headphones?!

Buy it from noon for AED 746.70

