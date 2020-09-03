Latest
A List Of The Least Compatible Zodiac Signs: Why You Just Do NOT Get Along With Some People
Have you kindaaa, sortaaa noticed that the people that you keep clashing with all have birthdays around the same month? Well, thas no coinkydink because according to some hardcore astrological studies (that is if you, like me, believe in) some zodiac signs just do not mesh.
You know the saying, ‘it’s not you, it’s me’?? Well in some cases it’s not even you, it’s your freggin ZODIAC SIGNN!!
Least compatible zodiac signs usually just do not gel well with each other and most of the times there’s really nothing much that you can do about it.
There are always exceptions to the rule, however in most cases, if you’re not vibing with the person then it’s kinda possible that your zodiac signs just ain’t that compatible…
A list of the least compatible zodiac signs:
12. Taurus
Least Compatible Signs: Leo & Aquarius
Opposite Sign: Scorpio
11. Aries
Least Compatible Signs: Capricorn & Cancer
Opposite Sign: Libra
10. Gemini
Least Compatible Signs: Pisces & Virgo
Opposite Sign: Sagittarius
9. Cancer
Least Compatible Signs: Aries & Libra
Opposite Sign: Capricorn
8. Leo
Least Compatible Signs: Taurus & Scorpio
Opposite Sign: Aquarius
7. Virgo
Least Compatible Signs: Sagittarius & Gemini
Opposite Sign: Pisces
6. Libra
Least Compatible Signs: Cancer & Capricorn
Opposite Sign: Aries
5. Sagittarius
Least Compatible Signs: Virgo & Pisces
Opposite Sign: Gemini
4. Aquarius
Least Compatible Signs: Taurus & Scorpio
Opposite Sign: Leo
3. Scorpio
Least Compatible Signs: Leo & Aquarius
Opposite Sign: Taurus
2. Capricorn
Least Compatible Signs: Aries & Libra
Opposite Sign: Cancer
1. Pisces
Least Compatible Signs: Sagittarius & Gemini
Opposite Sign: Virgo
BUUHHTT it’s all up to you to make things werk! You can still work things out and co-exist with signs that you’re not compatible with by compromising, finding common ground and accepting both their good and bad qualities!