A List Of The Least Compatible Zodiac Signs: Why You Just Do NOT Get Along With Some People

Have you kindaaa, sortaaa noticed that the people that you keep clashing with all have birthdays around the same month? Well, thas no coinkydink because according to some hardcore astrological studies (that is if you, like me, believe in) some zodiac signs just do not mesh.

You know the saying, ‘it’s not you, it’s me’?? Well in some cases it’s not even you, it’s your freggin ZODIAC SIGNN!!

Least compatible zodiac signs usually just do not gel well with each other and most of the times there’s really nothing much that you can do about it.

There are always exceptions to the rule, however in most cases, if you’re not vibing with the person then it’s kinda possible that your zodiac signs just ain’t that compatible…

Learn the A-Z of astrology and your zodiac sign with the ‘The Zodiac Signs: A Beginner’s Guide to Astrology, Numerology and your Personal Horoscope‘, on Amazon for AED 72.16. (Totes magotes worth it!!)