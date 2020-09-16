A Man Wearing An Actual Living SNAKE Mask Is Exactly What It Sounds Like!!

Pure genius or foolish af??!?! We’ll leave that up to you to decide.

A man from Salford, England is making HEADLINES and how for the most 2020-typa thing ever… wearing an ACTUAL breathing, living, slithering snake as a face mask on board a public bus in Manchester. Wow. Just wow. Pure wow.

Passengers initially thought it to be a funky faux snake mask/scarf until it started crawling around on the handrails and FREAKED everyone the hell out. I mean brooooooo just noooooo. But that’s physical distancing a hundred and one per cent assured.