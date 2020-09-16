Latest
A Man Wearing An Actual Living SNAKE Mask Is Exactly What It Sounds Like!!
A Man Wearing An Actual Living SNAKE Mask Is Exactly What It Sounds Like!!
Pure genius or foolish af??!?! We’ll leave that up to you to decide.
A man from Salford, England is making HEADLINES and how for the most 2020-typa thing ever… wearing an ACTUAL breathing, living, slithering snake as a face mask on board a public bus in Manchester. Wow. Just wow. Pure wow.
Passengers initially thought it to be a funky faux snake mask/scarf until it started crawling around on the handrails and FREAKED everyone the hell out. I mean brooooooo just noooooo. But that’s physical distancing a hundred and one per cent assured.
I think NOWWW we’ve officially seen it all!🙃
Please, for the love of all things normal, don’t wear a snake mask… REAL or FAKE and resort to these trusted masks (listed below) instead!
6. A Camouflage Reusable Cotton Mask with breathing valves.
Promising review:
Mask fits well even on my big head. Size is adjustable which is also good. Comfier than sponge masks.
Buy it from Amazon for AED 69.00.
5. With schools starting and kids heading back to the school grounds, opt for these Washable Kids Face Masks.
Promising review:
Nice masks. Made of good quality cotton and with the nose clip. Fit perfectly. Very breathable.
Buy it from Amazon for AED 79.00.
4. Dubai users have deemed this as the ‘most comfortable face mask ever worn! 5 star’
Promising review:
Like everything about these masks! The fabric is very light and breathable. You can wash them and use as many times as needed. And They look so stylish!
Buy it from Amazon for AED 69.00.
3. Activated Carbon Anti-Pollution Protective Training Facemask for sportsters.
Promising review:
Great product. The mask is more comfortable than the disposable masks and it’s easier to breathe. The delivery was very quick. It took a couple of days. Also, the seller was always very quick to respond to queries.
Buy it from Amazon for AED 26.00.
2. Do ‘Fine’ products ever really disappoint?! The answer is clearly, NO! Because this Fine Guard Comfort Adult Face Mask is one of the best-selling face masks ATM!
Promising review:
Very high quality, Works two sides, flip-up flip-down according to your breathing rate
Prime Ministers/Sheikhs/Kings Using these masks! So “be smart
Buy it from Amazon for AED 63.70.
1. These ridiculously affordable and Premium Quality Mask will become your go-to this pandemic!
Promising review:
Very very comfortable, I was looking for a genuinely treated health mask and finally found one
Even after washing several times, the quality is same.
Buy it from Amazon for AED 24.99.