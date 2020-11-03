د . إAEDSRر . س

Here Are 8 Brill Baby Products With Reductions Available Online Right Now

My sister is a mum of two and the one thing she’s learned since becoming a mamma is the art of bulk buying.

Well that, and the art of internet shopping efficiently and doing ten things at once.

Find a good deal? Stock up immediately. Is it online? Even better. There are heaps of deals available RN and this article is a quick scour of the ones you should be aware of.

Happy shopping mums and dads!

*Note: ALL of these products are available on noon express RN, meaning you can get same day (or tomorrow) delivery depending what time of the day you make your order. Handy!

via GIPHY

8. Get dis Super Mega Pack of Huggies Pants!

Down from AED231. Now AED171 – buy them here.

7. You’ll never run out of Johnson’s Baby Oil again

Down from AED26 to AED9.95 – bulk buy here

6. Comes in pink too! These anti-slip stools are a lifesaver

Was AED95 down to AED52.25 – buy one here

5. This fancy cream high stool is a steal at 50% off right now

Was AED350 down to AED173.50 – get yours here

4. When practical becomes your stylish, this bag + changing mat features all your mama and dada essentials

Was AED125 down to AED79 – buy one here

3. Wet wipes. Wet wipes. Wet Wipes…. 40% discount available now!

Was AED84 down to AED50 – stock up here

2. Stage 2 Follow on Formula has a 12% discount – thank us later

Was AED76.30 down to AED66.90 – get yours here

1. Last but certainly not least, get this swish neo stroller on discount while you still can

Was AED575 down to AED140 – order yours now

