Comparing Apple's Newly Released iPhone 12 Prices
iPhone 12 is the newest kid on the block, and people always want the newest shiniest gadget dominating the market.
So we’re here comparing two of the most popular iPhone 12 models and giving you the easy peasy price breakdown that you so very much deserve.
So here’s a lil 411 on the smartphone before we get started: 5G speed. A14 Bionic, the fastest chip in a smartphone. An edge-to-edge OLED display. Ceramic Shield with four times better drop performance. And Night mode on every camera.
So getting down to it, we’ll be comparing prices of iPhone 12, 5G with International Specs in black and white on Apple, noon and Amazon
iPhone 12 White 5G – International Specs 64GB:
noon has the lowest price for this product.
Apple: AED 3,399
Amazon: AED 3,389.85
noon: AED 3,229
iPhone 12 White 5G – International Specs 128GB:
Amazon has the lowest price for this product.
Apple: AED 3,609
Amazon: AED 3,389.85
noon: AED 3,549
iPhone 12 White 5G – International Specs 256GB:
Amazon has the lowest price for this product.
Apple: AED 4,029
Amazon: AED 3,934.44
noon: AED 4,049
iPhone 12 Black 5G – International Specs 64GB:
Apple: AED 3,399
Amazon: AED 3,399
noon: AED 3,399
iPhone 12 Black 5G – International Specs 128GB:
Amazon has the lowest price for this product.
Apple: AED 3,609
Amazon: AED 3,448.95
noon: AED 3,511
iPhone 12 Black 5G – International Specs 256GB:
Amazon has the lowest price for this product.
Apple: AED 4,029
Amazon: AED 3,940.44
noon: AED 4049.00