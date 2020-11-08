Comparing Apple's Newly Released iPhone 12 Prices 

د . إAEDSRر . س

iPhone 12 is the newest kid on the block, and people always want the newest shiniest gadget dominating the market.

So we’re here comparing two of the most popular iPhone 12 models and giving you the easy peasy price breakdown that you so very much deserve.

So here’s a lil 411 on the smartphone before we get started: 5G speed. A14 Bionic, the fastest chip in a smartphone. An edge-to-edge OLED display. Ceramic Shield with four times better drop performance. And Night mode on every camera.

So getting down to it, we’ll be comparing prices of iPhone 12, 5G with International Specs in black and white on Apple, noon and Amazon

iPhone 12 White 5G – International Specs 64GB:

noon has the lowest price for this product.

Apple: AED 3,399

Amazon: AED 3,389.85

noon: AED 3,229

iPhone 12 White 5G – International Specs 128GB:

Amazon has the lowest price for this product.

Apple: AED 3,609

Amazon: AED 3,389.85

noon: AED 3,549

iPhone 12 White 5G – International Specs 256GB:

Amazon has the lowest price for this product.

Apple: AED 4,029

Amazon: AED 3,934.44

noon: AED 4,049

iPhone 12 Black 5G – International Specs 64GB:

Apple: AED 3,399

Amazon: AED 3,399

noon: AED 3,399

iPhone 12 Black 5G – International Specs 128GB:

Amazon has the lowest price for this product.

Apple: AED 3,609

Amazon: AED 3,448.95

noon: AED 3,511

iPhone 12 Black 5G – International Specs 256GB:

Amazon has the lowest price for this product.

Apple: AED 4,029

Amazon: AED 3,940.44

noon: AED 4049.00

To browse shopping categories in Dubai visit Lovin Dubai’s Shopping Hub.

Note: This article may contain affiliate links. Lovin Dubai can receive a commission if items are purchased through a link from this post.
