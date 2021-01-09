Latest
Get Yourself These 5 Amazing Cooking Appliances To Ace Veganuary
If you ever thought of trying out the vegan diet, now is your chance. Veganuary is here peeps! It’s never too late to try the vegan diet and what you need, are the cooking appliances to make it go smoothly.
Here are the 5 cooking appliances you need to ace veganuary
5. This Geepas Electric Rice Cooker is perfect for some vegan rice meals
4. Chop all your veggies on these Premium Bamboo Cutting Board
The Bamboo cutting board come in a pack of 3 and you get them for AED50 right now!
3. Fried vegan dishes are bomb so make it healthier with this Black + Decker Air Fryer
Save some calories and 46% off when you hit purchase now!
2. Get yourself this Black + Decker Blender With 3 Jars for some yummy vegan smoothies
1. If you’re all about the macros, you need this Digital Food Scale
Count your food intake this veganuary for the healthiest lifestyle for just AED28.90
Note: This article may contain affiliate links. Lovin Dubai can receive a commission if items are purchased through a link from this post.