Reminiscing Kim K’s Signature Perfumes After Hearing News Of The END Of Keeping Up With The Kardashians

Honestly, what is this year and all the horrible news updates??!!! Keeping Up With The Kardashians is OFFICIALLY ending in 2021 after 14 years.

KUWTK fans (including me) RIGHT NOW:

It is with heavy hearts that we say goodbye to Keeping Up with the Kardashians. After what will be 14 years, 20 seasons, hundreds of episodes and several spin-off shows, we’ve decided as a family to end this very special journey…

The KUWTK clan took to their official social media accounts to announce their heartbreaking decision… judge me sobbing all you want but most of us grew up with this show so this news hit hard. Real hard.

Khloé Kardashian further added to her statement by emphasizing how grateful she is for her fans and their undying love ‘n support: