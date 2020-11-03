Latest
The Top 5 UNMISSABLE Deals Available On Noon Express Right Now
Noon doesn’t joke around with its deals, so when we say that Noon’s shelling out mega bargains on some pricy products then ain’t fluffing around.
Brill bargains plus noon express = the ideal e-shopping experience. Deals on deals with fast, same-day delivery is every e-shopper’s kryptonite.
And what’s noon express you might ask?
So here’s the scene, noon keeps its in-demand items stored in the warehouse here in the UAE and any time you select ‘noon express’ you’re choosing immediate deliveries with no delays. Baaazinnnggerrr!
5. Binge-watch your fave shows and save more than 2k on this 65-Inch 4K HDR Smart LED TV!
Get it on noon for AED 2,172.
4. Time to chuck your old model and upgrade to an iPhone 11 Purple 64GB. Hello STEAL!
Buy it for AED 2,390.
3. Have your gaming buds go green with envy over your brand new Jet Black PlayStation 4 Slim 1TB Console.
Get it for AED 938.
2. THIS IS UNREAL! Get the 128GB Ideapad Laptop for less than 1k on noon and express shipping!
Get it for AED 899.
1. Get your fitness game on point this Dubai Fitness Challenge with this Space Gray Apple Watch Series
On noon for AED 1,654.