15 Ways To Celebrate Eid Al Fitr In Abu Dhabi!

Celebrating Eid in Abu Dhabi is an experience you’ll never forget! As the holiest celebration in Islam, Eid al-Fitr marks the end of Ramadan, the month of fasting. So, in honour of Eid Al Fitr, the capital is bringing you an exciting line-up of 15 activities and events across the emirate. From fun Eid Al Fitr festivities to multicultural culinary experiences and exciting theme parks, Abu Dhabi has it all!

15. Ruh Roh… Scooby Doo and the gang just got called in to solve a mystery in Abu Dhabi!

Get ready for an epic show with everyone’s favorite sleuth, Scooby-Doo, and his gang of meddling kids! Join Shaggy, Velma, Daphne, Fred and Scooby on a thrilling adventure as they dive headfirst into the Lost City of Gold. So, hold onto your seats because this isn’t just about solving mysteries—it’s an action-packed show! Prepare to be shocked by mind-blowing acrobatics, mesmerized by masterful puppetry, and serenaded with unforgettable musical numbers!

Where? Etihad Arena, Yas Island

When? April 12 – 14

Grab your tickets here.

14. Get ready to watch football legends Cristiano Ronaldo, Karim Benzema and more battle it out on the field at the Saudi Super Cup in Abu Dhabi

Breaking new ground, Abu Dhabi will play host to this year’s Saudi Super Cup, marking it as the first time in history that the event is held beyond Saudi Arabia’s borders. So, Football fans from around the globe get ready to anticipate an electrifying showdown as legendary players such as Cristiano Ronaldo and Karim Benzema, alongside regional talents, play for the cup across various stadiums throughout the emirate!

When?

April 8 – Ittihad FC vs Al Wehda FC at 9 pm – Al Hilal SFC vs Al Nassr FC at 11:30 pm

April 11 – Saudi Super Cup Final at 9:30 pm

Where?

Ittihad FC vs Al Wehda FC at Al Nahyan Stadium

Al Hilal SFC vs Al Nassr FC at Mohammed Bin Zayed Stadium

Saudi Super Cup Final at Mohammed Bin Zayed Stadium

Grab your tickets here.

13. Celebrate Eid and join the outdoor festivities that Marsana at Hudayriyat has to offer!

This hot spot is the ideal place to spend Eid Al Fitr at, especially with your loved ones. Their festivities include traditional entertainment, fun activities for all ages, games, workshops and more! This is the place to spend some fabulous quality time with your friends and family.

Free entry for all!

12. Get ready for an epic adventure this Eid break at Yas Waterworld!

Dive into excitement with over 40 thrilling rides and slides that’ll have you screaming with joy. From twisting slides to heart-pounding adventures, there’s fun for the whole family at this waterpark!

Where? Yas Waterworld, Yas Island

Don’t miss out on the fun and grab your tickets here.

11. There’s no better way to celebrate Eid than at a theme park, and not just any theme park… We’re talking about Warner Bros. World Abu Dhabi!

The excitement never ends. Gear up for over 60 thrilling rides, unforgettable experiences, and appearances by your favourite characters from beloved cartoons and movies. This is a celebration you won’t want to miss!

Where? Warner Bros. World Abu Dhabi, Yas Island

Get ready for an adventure and book your tickets here.

10. You’ll be blown away with Reem Mall’s Eid plans for you!

Just imagine walking through the mall and you get a chance to watch acrobatic performances and roaming acts, while your little ones enjoy exciting interactive workshops! That’s not all… If you spend AED100 at any store, you’ll join the running to win BIG with the mall’s Shop, Scratch, & Win.

Where? Reem Mall, Reem Island

9. Celebrate Eid with fabulous storytelling and musical sessions at Hekayat Al Marina at Marina Mall

Let your imaginations run wild as the storytellers of Hekayat Al Marina enchant you with their tales! You’ll also be able to enjoy fabulous melodies from live oud and qanoun sessions. Additionally, your little ones will get the chance to enjoy exciting activities that’ll have their imaginations running free!

Where? Hekayat Al Marina, Marina Mall

8. Don’t miss out on the ultimate beach club escape at SAL, Jumeirah at Saadiyat Island Resort

Nestled against the stunning backdrop of crystal-clear azure waters, the newly opened beach club is called your name! Offering a combination of unforgettable dining options, you can tuck into a variety of cuisines while soaking in the unbeatable sunset views. Whether you’re seeking a culinary adventure or simply looking to unwind, this is the place for you!

Where? SAL, Jumeirah at Saadiyat Island Resort

7. Celebrate Eid with a five-star dining experience at Horizon Restaurant at Khalidiya Palace Rayhaan by Rotana

From the 1st to the 3rd day of Eid, you and your loved ones can enjoy a delicious and unforgettable brunch! This Rotana hotel promises a five-star dining experience with live cooking stations and a wide selection of international cuisines. Also, kiddos will have their own dedicated buffet area for added fun.

Where? Horizon Restaurant at Khalidiya Palace Rayhaan by Rotana

When? 1st – 3rd day of Eid

Price?

Adults – AED 199

Kiddos – AED 99

6. Dig into an Eid-themed feast at Flavours, Sheraton Abu Dhabi Hotel & Resort

Situated conveniently in the heart of the city center, Flavours is bringing you a dining experience that promises to delight the taste buds and create unforgettable dining experiences for all. So, get ready to celebrate Eid at Flavours this year!

Where? Flavours, Sheraton Abu Dhabi Hotel & Resort

When? 1st – 3rd day of Eid

Price? AED 186 per person

5. Elevate your Eid celebration at Sofitel Abu Dhabi Corniche’s Grand Brunch!

The ‘Grand Brunch’ is a luxurious experience with stunning corniche views, exclusive pool access, and an irresistible traditional Arabic buffet. So, while you indulge in a feast, complete with an array of mouthwatering dishes, your little ones can enjoy their own special buffet. Also, there will be live performances that will add to the festive ambiance.

Where? Sofitel Abu Dhabi Corniche

When? 1pm – 4pm

4. Get ready for a culinary journey at La Terrazza, Radisson Blu Hotel & Resort Abu Dhabi Corniche!

You’ll be indulging in a fabulous feast, featuring grilled meats, flavourful fresh seafood, irresistible desserts, and more. So, whether you’re craving tender steaks, plump shrimp, or heavenly sweets, La Terrazza has it all.

Where? La Terrazza at Radisson Blu Hotel & Resort Abu Dhabi Corniche

Price?

Adults with soft drinks – AED 169

Kiddos – AED 99

3. Go on a culinary adventure as you celebrate Eid at Choices, Yas Island Rotana!

Looking for authentic Arabic dining experiences? Well, look no further ’cause this restaurant is bringing you a diverse array of dishes. From mouthwatering kebabs to aromatic biryanis and flavorful mezze, Choices presents an alluring selection of traditional Arabic cuisine. With its warm hospitality and inviting ambiance, Choices is bringing you an unforgettable dining experience this Eid!

Where? Choices at Yas Island Rotana, Yas Island Abu Dhabi

When? Second day of Eid only, 12:30pm – 4pm

Price?

Adults – AED 179

Kiddos aged 6 – 12 – AED 89

Little ones under 6 dine for free!

2. Savor Eid Delights with a Luxurious 5-Course Set Menu at Cyan Brasserie, Andaz Capital Gate Hotel Abu Dhabi

Throughout Eid Al Fitr, this is your chance to treat yourself to a special 5-course set menu. As the Guinness World Record holder for the furthest-leaning tower, Andaz Capital Gate promises a dining experience like no other during this Eid break. Delight in a premium selection of traditional delicacies and flavors inspired by authentic Arabic Bedouin cuisine.

Where? Cyan Brasserie, Andaz Capital Gate Hotel Abu Dhabi

Price? AED 199 per person

1. Celebrate Eid with a Scrumptious Brunch at Metropolitan Al Mafraq Hotel

As a premier four-star hotel and go-to family destination, Metropolitan Al Mafraq Hotel offers a calm retreat just 20 minutes away from the city center. Get ready for a culinary feast featuring the finest delicacies to commemorate the occasion of Eid, promising a delightful dining experience for you and your loved ones.

Where? Metropolitan Al Mafraq Hotel

When? Throughout all of Eid

Price? AED 112 per person