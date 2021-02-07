3 Emojis Are Going Viral As People Proudly Share The Hope Probe Mission

This HISTORIC moment in the Arab world is being celebrated through the most millennial way EVAAR! Through EMOJIS!

Last year on July 20, 2020, the Hope Probe set off from the Tanegashima Space Center in Japan, on a seven-month-long journey to reach the Mars orbit. That day marked the Arab world’s first Mars mission, and with the Hope Probe reaching closer to Mars’s orbit, spectators here in the UAE and worldwide are getting excited for the same.

Being only 9 days away from the arrival of UAE’s Hope Probe to Mars in the first Arab interplanetary mission, the UAE will be the 5th nation to reach the Red Planet. The probe has a 50% success rate in entering Mars’ orbit.

Circle ‘February 9’ on your calendars as the Hope Probe is expected to approach the Red Planet around then! And the historic event will be live-streamed for ALL to experience