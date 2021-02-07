Latest
3 Emojis Are Going Viral As People Proudly Share The Hope Probe Mission
This HISTORIC moment in the Arab world is being celebrated through the most millennial way EVAAR! Through EMOJIS!
Last year on July 20, 2020, the Hope Probe set off from the Tanegashima Space Center in Japan, on a seven-month-long journey to reach the Mars orbit. That day marked the Arab world’s first Mars mission, and with the Hope Probe reaching closer to Mars’s orbit, spectators here in the UAE and worldwide are getting excited for the same.
Being only 9 days away from the arrival of UAE’s Hope Probe to Mars in the first Arab interplanetary mission, the UAE will be the 5th nation to reach the Red Planet. The probe has a 50% success rate in entering Mars’ orbit.
Circle ‘February 9’ on your calendars as the Hope Probe is expected to approach the Red Planet around then! And the historic event will be live-streamed for ALL to experience
Coming down to EMOJIS! Emojis are the language of the future… the lingo of the digital age, something that transcends borders, religions and has the power to reach people, no matter where they are from
Palms Up Together Emoji + Red Circle Emoji + Rocket Emoji
The ‘Palms Up Together Emoji’ symbolises support and well-wishes for the success of the Hope Probe and the operations team; the ‘Rocket Emoji’ symbolises the Hope Probe, and the ‘Red Circle Emoji’ symbolises the Red Planet.
This sequence of emojis enables spectators to express their well-wishes for the Hope Probe, the UAE, and Arabs overall; hoping that the mission succeeds and realizes a 50year old dream, thereby making history, and thus why this is ALL that you can see in the net right now!