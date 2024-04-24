A FREE Futuristic Transportation Event Is Happening In Abu Dhabi!

Buckle up ’cause you’re about to dive in head first toward the future of transportation like never before! For the first time in Abu Dhabi, DRIFTx is kicking off for 2 days this week at Yas Marina Circuit. This free event features over 80 international experts, 75 exhibitors, is set to spark discussions, and unveil cutting-edge innovations.

Mark your calendars ’cause this is about to be an event for the books!

From flying taxis to driverless cars, experience never-seen-before live demos of cutting-edge autonomous vehicles at DRIFTx

Experience an incredible showcase of futuristic transportation, featuring flying taxis, driverless cars, and autonomous boats. Enjoy live entertainment, delicious food from top UAE food trucks, and test-drive cutting-edge autonomous vehicles like the Fly Now eVTOL Model with VR glasses for a simulated flight over Abu Dhabi. Plus, don’t miss remote control demonstrations allowing you to operate vehicles from around the world. Best of all, DRIFTx is open to the public for FREE!

Where? Yas Marina Circuit

When? April 25 – 26

Price? FREE entry for all!

So, what are you waiting for? Register now!

PSST! If you attend the event you’ll have the chance to WIN an iPhone 15

Here’s your chance to score big with a chance to win an iPhone 15! All you have to do is register and attend DRIFTx this Thursday and Friday for your shot at taking home this coveted prize. So, don’t miss out on this exciting event packed with mind-blowing innovations and experiences you’ll never forget – register now for your chance to win!

To register, click here.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lovin Dubai | لوڤن دبي (@lovindubai)

The important details:

Discover the future of transportation at DRIFTx – an event showcasing flying taxis, driverless cars, and autonomous boats. Get ready to experience live demos, interactive experiences, and a chance to win big prizes, including the latest iPhone 15.

Where? Yas Marina Circuit

When? April 25 – 26

Price? FREE entry for all!

Register now!