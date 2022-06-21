A Huge 75% Sale To Kick Off Dubai Summer Surprises Has Been Announced

Raffles, hotel offers, dining, sales, promotions, movies, Modesh World… The Dubai Summer Surprises is returning for its 25th season and that means residents have a HEAP of fun to look forward to.

Running from 1 July to 4 September, 2022, there’s a world of activities for the whole family this summer in Dubai, here’s what we know so far:

The DSS Sale Season and opening weekend kicks off from July 1 to July 2

With Sales on 800 brands in 3,500 outlets, and 25 to 75 % discounts on offer – RUN!

Looking for a Mini-vacay? The 24 Hour Hotels Flash Sale is an unmissable hotel sale at Vida Creek Harbour Hotel, Address Sky View Hotel, Armani Hotel Dubai, Ibis One Central Hotel, Novotel World Trade Centre Dubai, Habtoor Grand Resort Autograph Collection, Edge Creekside Hotel and Jannah Hotels and Resorts Dubai Branch.

Louis Tomlinson brings his Walls World Tour to the Coca-Cola arena on Saturday 2 July, with tickets starting at AED 225. Doors open at 5PM, and the show starts at 7PM.

Love theatre? Head to Boeing Boeing at The Junction, Alserkal Avenue on 1 to 3 July. Doors open at 7:30PM and the show begins at 9PM. Make sure to sign up early to avail tickets at the discounted price of AED 80.

Wish Upon A Star by Fly High Fitness brings its second returning showcase on Sunday 3 July at The Theatre at Mall of the Emirates. Tickets start at AED 95 for matinee and evening performances at 2PM and 7PM. Doors open 30 minutes prior to the show.

Live music and entertainment all summer in Dubai

July 6 Badbadnotgood at the Hard Rock Cafe, Dubai Festival City. Get tickets at Ticket Master from AED 299

July 16: Watch Indian cinematic score composer Salim Sulaiman at the Coca-Cola Arena. Ticket prices start at AED 299.

July 23: For a night of comedy had to DXB Comedy Knights at the Theatre at Mall of the Emirates. Tickets start from AED 100.

July 30 and 31: Fun for the little ones! Mr. Kind and His Friend Lélé. 3 shows daily, at 11AM, 3PM and 5PM at Theatre at Mall of the Emirates. Tickets start from AED 70.

August 26: Alan Walker and KSHMR EDM in concert at the Coca-Cola Arena. Tickets start at just AED 99 – a steal!

Yaay! The 22nd edition of MODESH WORLD at the Dubai World Trade Centre

You know it, you love it… This is one of the largest indoor entertainment events in the region, with F&B pop-up experiences and heaps of fun activities in an immersive theme park experience.

Where? Dubai World Trade Centre, at Sheikh Saeed Halls 1, 2, 3 and the Arena on July 1, until August 28.

Sales news!

(The news you wanna hear!)

Watch out for new surprises daily with the DSS Daily Surprises from 3 to 27 July. *Each offer is announced 24 hours ahead of time and it runs across sports, fashion, home, lifestyle and more – not to be missed!

Spend AED 500 or more at The Dubai Mall stand a chance of winning the Biggest Deal of the Year: one million dirhams. Okay, RUN!

Spend AED 300 at Majid Al Futtaim malls including Mall of the Emirates, City Centre Mirdif, City Centre Deira, City Centre Al Shindagha and City Centre Me’aisem a chance to become the weekly winner of one million SHARE points.

Spend AED300 or more at any of the retail stores in Dubai Festival City Mall, for a free chance to play the “Winning Dome” and win Dubai Festival City Malls gift cards up to AED 20,000 each week, per customer.

Fun at the malls

City Centre Mirdiff, Mercato Shopping Mall, Circle Mall, Ibn Battuta Mall and participating outlets in La Mer or the Beach, The Dubai Mall, The Spring Souk, Dubai Marina Mall, The Pointe and the Jebel Ali Recreation Club and more are all hosting fun Dubai Summer Surprises collaborations – Stay tuned for more!

Dining Deals and offers across the city

July 9 to 12: The Big Eid Eat features special Eid dining events, menus, brunches and promotions citywide.

August 12 – 18: Summer Restaurant Week – 50 of Dubai’s best restaurants, host special breakfast, lunch and dinner deals at brilliant prices.

But that’s not all! CÉ LA VI, Hillhouse Brasserie, Fi’lia, 3Fils, and Arabian Tea House are all hosting dining deals and offers to give you plenty of reason to go and enjoy this famed culinary city.

Hotel offers, as far as the eye can see!

Palazzo Versace Dubai: Book here and save up to 10% on the lowest available room rate.

Ritz Carlton Dubai International Financial Centre for Stay Longer Deals this summer. Stay three nights and get 15% off the room rate, stay four nights and get 20% off the room rate and stay seven nights and get 25% off the room rate.

Atlantis The Palm Hotel & Resort. Book a stay in the luxurious Imperial Club Rooms or Suites for seven nights and pay for five nights.

Stay, Play, and Vacay at Caesars Palace Dubai. Book 5 nights and get 2 nights free- FAB!

Raffles galore – all summer long

Get a raffle coupon for Dubai Summer Surprises Raffle 2022 for every AED 100 spent. Six lucky raffle winners will take home their own Nissan XTERRA this DSS, from across six draws with a total prize value of AED 700,000.

Win AED 10,000 daily, from July until the last three days of Eid Al Adha in Dubai. Spend a minimum of AED 100 to enter into the Blue raffle draw category, spend AED 250 to enter into the Red category, and AED 350 or more to enter into the Yellow category with the biggest prizes.

And the list goes on… The DGJG Gold Group Raffle Promotion, Back to School Raffle 2022, ENOC, EPPCO and ZOOM, DSS Save More When You Shop More with 1915 By Seddiqi & Sons, The Back to School Raffle 2022 – this year there are MANY opportunities to win, but you need to spend to get involved – What are you waiting for?!

