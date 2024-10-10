A Mom-Preneur Is Transforming Lives Through Therapeutic Decor

During the pandemic, many people faced mental health struggles in the country. This is when the founder of an organization known as “Hayalma” decided to channel her passion for candle-making and home styling into something positive, launching the brand in the UAE!

And as the UAE is already known to provide their utmost support to local startups, her mission proved an instant success!

AED10 from every purchase will support Dubai’s Al Jalila foundation

Inspired by HH Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid’s vision to make Dubai the most sustainable city, the founder introduced a special product line made from sustainable materials Through hard work and dedication, the founder hopes Hayalma’s success will show that any mother can follow her dreams and create something that spreads both joy and awareness.

Something about their stunning products will seriously have you feeling rejuvenated

“Hayalma,” which originally means “The Living Soul,” is a mix of her daughters’ names, Haya (Living/Natural) and Alma (Kind Soul), who are her biggest inspirations. The brand’s mission and goals are rooted in the meaning behind their names, and let’s just say the products are BREATHTAKING.

That’s not all guys, these products are also giving positive vibes to the environment

And to top it off….every AED 10 purchase helps support a local charity allowing you to instantly make a difference!

If you’re scrolling on the Halayma site and catch your eyes on something, 10 AED from that purchase INSTANTLY goes to UAE’s Al Jalila Foundation. This foundation is a global healthcare organization, founded in April 2013 by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE himself, to position Dubai and the UAE as leaders in medical innovation.

This amazing foundation provides financial support for medical treatment, scholarships for future medical professionals, and funds research on major regional health issues like cancer, heart disease, diabetes, obesity, and mental health. During the COVID-19 pandemic, the foundation expanded its research to focus on the coronavirus and emerging diseases.

