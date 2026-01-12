A New Crazy Luxurious Villa Community Is Coming To Dubai!

AMIS GPD Development has teamed up with the iconic high watchmaking and jewelry brand Jacob & Co. to create an exclusive luxury villa community in Dubai’s prestigious Meydan district.

This collaboration promises to redefine luxury living in the city, blending world-class design, cutting-edge technology, and unmatched craftsmanship.

The deal was sealed in style at the AMIS Sales Centre on SZR, with an all-star lineup in attendance. Jacob Arabo, the visionary founder of Jacob & Co., joined Neeraj Mishra, the CEO of AMIS GPD, and Shah Azim Hameed, shareholder of AMIS GPD Development, to mark the start of this groundbreaking partnership.

What’s the big deal about this partnership, though? Well, we’re about to get a glimpse of a whole new world of luxury living that’s about to take over the heart of Dubai!

This is not your average neighbourhood

The new luxury community they’re creating in Meydan is basically going to set the new bar for Dubai’s villa market. Think exclusivity, elegance, and cutting-edge technology, all blended together in the most prestigious part of Dubai.

The villa community will be a full-on experience with insane designs, top-tier materials, and insane craftsmanship that’s going to make your jaw drop. AMIS GPD and Jacob & Co. are clearly on a mission to make this a “living masterpiece” and when they say that, they mean it!

