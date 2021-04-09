A Pizzeria Is BLESSING Dubai With Its New Vegan Pizza Range & Its Already A HIT! 

Vegans… life can be really tough when you’re dining out and the vegan options are soooo limited! Only a handful of restos really cater to the plant-based diet, making ordering food and night outs with the squad a tricky food sitch.

Giving vegans a delicious alternative, is it even a shocker that Papa John’s all-new Vegan NoChicken Pizza range is flying off the shelves like nobody’s business?!

Baked to perfection, the flat and round doughy goodness will have you transported to that of a pizza filled universe.

Enter Papa John’s!! Your fave neighbourly pizzeria is coming to your rescue with their range of all-new vegan/plant-based PIZZAS!

Simply deeelishhhhh, cheesy and there’s no cheating here! Unlike some other fast food joints out there that are semi-plant-based… lol just no.

Not a vegan? Go vegan for just ONE meal. Test it out and see for yourself just how YUM this alternative can be!