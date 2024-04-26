sponsored

Catch Icons Abida Parveen And Bismil Ki Mehfil Live In Dubai In May!

Looks like Dubai just can’t get enough of Abida Parveen!

She’s back by popular demand for another incredible performance, and this time, she’s not alone. Joining her on stage is the one and only Bismil Ki Mehfil…

Mark your calendars!

The upcoming Sufiyana concert just got a whole lot BETTER with the addition of Bismil ki Mehfil to the lineup. It’s a musical journey that’ll leave you craving more… all happening on May 25 at Coca-Cola Arena.

Grab your tickets now!

 

You asked, they listened!

The legendary Abida Parveen is making a triumphant return to Dubai by popular demand. With her celestial voice and captivating performances, she’ll transport the crowd to a realm of spiritual bliss and musical euphoria. It’s a night you won’t want to miss, filled with soulful melodies and unforgettable moments.

That’s not all…

Bismil ki Mehfil, known for his soul-stirring tunes and mesmerizing stage presence, is set to add an EXTRA dose of magic to the Sufiyana concert. His fusion of traditional Sufi melodies with a contemporary twist is sure to captivate and get the audience moving… be prepared!

Tix start at just AED 250… be there!

The fun deets:

When? May 25, 2024 – 8PM

Where? Coca-Cola Arena

Snag your tickets here

