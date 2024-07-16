Amazon Prime Day Sales: Here Are The Big Deals You Can’t Miss

Hey UAE, something huge is coming your way, and it’s the perfect excuse to immerse yourself in some retail therapy. Imagine six days of insane deals and discounts on everything you need and want… Sounds too good to be true? Well, get your shopping lists ready because Prime Day is live from today!



From July 16 to July 21 Amazon Prime Day is kicking off, and it’s not just any sale—it’s a six-day marathon of some of the coolest deals you can find online.

So, what’s up for grabs? Well, you can expect to find some serious price drops on all the gadgets you’ve been eyeing—think Echo devices, smartphones, and even the latest gaming gear. And it’s not just about tech; there are awesome discounts on fashion, beauty products, and home goods too!!

RUN! Prime Day kicks off at 00.01am, July 16

Here’s why you should shop the Prime sale

Extended Shopping Time: Six full days to explore and shop.

Global Selection: Access to a wide range of products from the US, UK, and Germany.

Exclusive to Prime members: Enjoy thousands of deals, instant bank discounts, and free, fast shipping

Use these pro tips to maximise your savings!

First things first, join the club! If you haven’t already, sign up for a Prime membership. It’s just AED 16/month or AED 140/year, and it opens the door to all those exclusive deals. Trust us, it’s worth it.

Now, let’s talk payments. Amazon’s got your back with interest-free installment plans through Tabby and various banks. So, you can spread out your spending without breaking a sweat.

The deals you can’t miss

Amazon Devices: Save up to 57% on Echo Dot, Echo Pop, and Echo Show devices, and up to 48% on Ring devices. Kindles are seeing discounts of up to 30%, and the all-new Echo Spot is up to 26% off.

Electronics: Save up to 54% on smart scales, 51% on headphones and earphones, and 48% on mobile phones.

Gaming: Enjoy up to 55% off on gaming headsets and gear, and up to 42% off on gaming pads and consoles.

Home & Kitchen: Discounts up to 34% on vacuum cleaners, 53% on cooking appliances, and 46% on coffee machines.

Groceries: With Amazon Fresh, fresh fruits and vegetables are up to 60% off, and everyday essentials are up to 17% off.

Beauty & Personal Care: Items are up to 60% off.

Fashion: Accessories from top brands are up to 47% off.

Baby & Children: Toys are up to 37% off, and baby products are up to 26% off.

Psst, Here are bonus savings tips to help you save your hard earned dirhams

Don’t forget, you can buy now and pay later with Tabby, offering interest-free instalments. Plus, there are 0% installment plans available from a wide range of banks.

So, gear up and get ready to shop like never before. This is your chance to score the best deals of the year!

Ready to score some epic deals? Prime Day is the perfect time to shop smart and save big. Happy shopping!