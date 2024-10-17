Anime Mania Hits Abu Dhabi This October!

Anime fans, mark your calendars! Get ready to dive into the vibrant world of anime, cosplay, and live entertainment at Abu Dhabi’s inaugural Animenia Festival!







A dream destination for anime lovers

The Animenia Festival is set to take over Manarat Al Saadiyat from October 23 to 27, bringing a taste of Neo-Tokyo to Abu Dhabi. This exciting event promises an unforgettable experience packed with everything from live entertainment to meet-and-greets with world-famous anime directors and voice actors.

Tickets are on sale now at animeniaabudhabi.com starting from AED 65.

Think immersive worlds, meet&greets… and your fave artists!

Whether you’re a die-hard fan or just curious about the colorful world of anime, Animenia is the place to be.



Here, you can break through Wall Maria and spot the Attack on Titan, and channel your inner Scout with a photo opportunity designed to mimic the ODM training. Fans of Jujutsu Kaisen can dive into the chaos of the Shibuya Incident and snap pics in cool sets. Grab your besties and head to NARUTO’s KONOHA Village for a Ninja Obstacle Course, a Mirror Maze, and delish ramen.

Psst, the event features the legendary Hello Kitty, so you’ll get a chance to play fun games, and leave a message on the digital board in this kawaii space!

Of course, there are greet and meets! We’re talking Creator of SONIC THE HEDGEHOG, Naoto Ohshima; voice actor for VEGETA from DRAGON BALL Z, Ryo Horikawa; Chief Designer of DIGIMON, Kenji Watanabe; and maaany more!



And here’s for all the music lovers! Get ready for an unforgettable lineup of talent celebrating the best in anime music! From iconic bands to sensational solo artists, these performers are set to light up the stage. Watch FLOW, Rasha Rizk, angela, Mojo, Yoko Takahashi, and more rocking Animenia’s stage!

Find everything you need to know about live entertainment here.

Win AED 400,000 in an epic cosplay competition

Calling all cosplayers! Animenia will host the largest cosplay competition ever, with a whopping AED 400,000 prize pool up for grabs. Showcase your creativity and skill while competing alongside the best from around the globe. Special guest judges, including cosplay legends from Thailand, Indonesia, and Japan, will be there to evaluate the talent!

Non-stop entertainment guaranteed!

Brace yourself for five days of electrifying performances! From J-Pop concerts to jaw-dropping acrobatics, the festival will have it all. Kicking off the festivities is the iconic Yoko Takahashi, famous for her hit song from Neon Genesis Evangelion. Other exciting acts include legendary J-Pop band Flow and captivating performances from b-boy dance group Real Akiba Boyz. How exciting!

Fans can also explore a dedicated gaming hub featuring VR experiences and Japanese-style arcade games. Unleash your creativity at workshops hosted by Tamiya and Gunpla, where you can design car models and build intricate Gundam kits.

A taste of Tokyo and anime wonderland

Satisfy your cravings with authentic Tokyo street food and browse a variety of anime merchandise from local and international vendors.

Tickets are on sale now at animeniaabudhabi.com starting from AED 65. Choose from various passes, including Super VIP options for the ultimate experience.

Important deets to remember:

Place: Manarat Al Saadiyat, Abu Dhabi

Dates: October 23-27, 2024

Ticket Prices:

Weekday Pass (Weds-Thurs): AED 65

Weekend Pass (Fri-Sun): AED 125

5 Day Festival Pass: AED 425

SUPER VIP PASS: AED 1,995 (includes access to all events and meet-and-greets)

Concert Tickets: AED 185

Meet & Greet Addition: AED 145

Get ready for an anime extravaganza like no other—Animenia Festival is where fandom comes to life!