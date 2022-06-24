If You’re Hosting An Event Here Are 19 Rooms That Will Suit Your Needs

Come one, come all, whether you’re celebrating a wedding, hosting a fancy dinner, creating an awards do’, and all of the multiple reasons you might be looking for a venue…

Arjaan Dubai Media City has got you!

Its location is ideal, in the heart of Dubai’s business and media district, and they’ve got 19 (yup, NINETEEN) flexible rooms ready and waiting to host your event. The rooms are contemporary, come with the highest-tech facilities and are flooded with natural light, so whether it’s a small work gathering or a large wedding, Arjaan Dubai Media City is equipped for this bash!

Firstly, a moment for the fabulous Skylight venue, it can host up to 300 seated guests for weddings, private events, farewells, and cocktail receptions

Gala dinners, private celebrations, award ceremonies, press conferences, the list is endless

Exhibitions, product launches, cultural events, fashion shows, press conferences, work conferences, we’re 100% BACK to in-person meetings so why not make the most of it!

The areas are designed to be flexible to suit your gathering and there’s a fab array of menues available depending on your needs. From live cooking stations to chef’s interaction, every detail can be personalised to suit your parties needs.

