These Pretty Sea Views Are Yours With These Epic Long Stay Deals Available Right Now

Convenience is probs one of the most important things in this century and what shouts ‘convenience’ more than a great location and furnished apartments WITH ADDED FACILITIES! This automatically means no dealing with terrible traffic or the hassle of finding the right furniture, paying separate bills and whatnot.

It’s got the views, it’s got the food, it’s got the drinks, it’s got the housekeeping – you NAME IT. Dubai Media City’s Arjaan By Rotana Hotel is saving 2020 by offering the nicest long term stays for the month of November and December and there is no reason you would want to skip on something like this.

All apartments at this Arjaan By Rotana Dubai hotel come stocked with fully functioning kitchens, there are both sea view and city view rooms available, get in early to nab the best deals!

Whether you plan on getting yourself a bachelor pad or bringing in the whole fam, you can take your pick between a studio, one-bedroom, two-bedroom, or three-bedroom apartment. The rent includes DEWA bills and gives you FREE WiFi so you’ve got two less things to worry about.

In case you were wondering about enjoying the luxuries of staying in a hotel – yes, you get them all

If you like to keep it basic and not miss the most important meal of the day, a Classic Room at Arjaan by Rotana Dubai starts at AED3,899 per month. This amaze deal also comes with options of upgrades like adding a great brekky for just AED900. So the total you’ll pay is AED 4,799 net per month.

You can call an incredible one-bed apartment home from AED6,999 per month, a two-bed apartment home from AED8,999 per month and a three-bed apartment home from AED16,999 per month.

And pssst! You can level up with added a daily breakfast on ANY of these rooms for AED900. Handy.com!

That’s bills included along with housekeeping services and access to their very own Bodylines Fitness & Wellness Club are all part of the long term stay deal.

The best part? You also get all your F&B orders slashed by up to 50% and a 15% discount on laundry services making it super easy to call this place home and stay there for long.

And the nastiest problem of them all, AKA parking, is also taken care of.

The important bits:

The sweet deals go from Classic Bedroom to Three-Bedroom Apartments with all bills included.

All other info can be found here.

Get in touch now! Email sales.arjaandmc@rotana.com

For booking and other queries call 04 4360000 or WhatsApp on 050 6365703.