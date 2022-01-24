Experience Asia Asia's Famous Spice Route Brunch At A Brand New Location In The Capital

Abu Dhabi, mark your calendars. A new restaurant has opened in the capital and with it comes one phenomenal brunch.

Following in the footsteps of its hugely popular Dubai sister, the Multi Award-winning Pan-Asian dining concept, Asia Asia has opened its doors in Abu Dhabi and with that, it has brought an immersive and sensory-driven brunch for you to try.

From the moment you walk through the doors of the Abu Dhabi Yas Bay restaurant, you can expect that hypnotic ambiance that has made Asia Asia a must-visit on the Dubai restaurant scene. And thanks to its new Yas Bay location, it’s now equally accessible for Abu Dhabi residents.

Asia Asia brings its famous brunch from Pier 7 to Yas Bay Waterfront every Saturday and foodies are in for a treat

The entire concept is thought-driven, guests will experience an intricate sensory-focused brunch featuring carefully curated culinary creations inspired from the Far East to the Middle East

Sample the flavours of the ancient Spice Route with an eclectic menu of the chef’s favourites. Starting with ceviche, beef tartare, and salmon carpaccio with truffle, the menu only continues to further excel from there. With mains like miso black cod, wagyu striploin, and robata duck breast, it’s clear the team is pulling out all the stops to put on a culinary show.

*Vegetarian and vegan options are also available, see the menu here.

It’s 4-Course heaven, accompanied by unlimited drinks from 2pm-5pm. The restaurant is open and taking bookings for brunch now.

How much?

AED250 with Soft Drinks



AED350 with House Beverages



AED450 with Prosecco

Visit Asia Asia’s new location in Abu Dhabi and treat yourself to the exotic Spice Route Brunch

When? Every Saturday

Time? 2pm to 5pm

Where? Yas Bay Waterfront, Pier 71

For more deets, click here. Or call +97122358663 for bookings.