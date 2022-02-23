The 'Beirut Bunker' Launches A Bangin' New Wednesday Club Night

A Media One club has been massively taking over your weekends, and it’s now launched a weeknight you need on your radar.

B018 Dubai, which has its roots deep in the Lebanese clubbing scene, is a quality production. With an unreal sound system, epic light display and unreal interiors, it’s changing the game for clubbing in Dubai and it’s about to be your new midweek local.

‘Enter Paradise’ is a new Wednesday club night at B018 and it kicks off on February 23. WhatsApp your crew ASAP! This is your new go-to for all things house, melodic house, techno, tropical, and you can be guaranteed some unreal mashups from the line-up on Wednesday night which features… Drumroll, please…

@jixooo & @danz1100

@Kay_tek

@Ramichami

RSVP now to guarantee your table at ‘Enter Paradise’

Drop a WhatsApp to +971 50 423 0018 to book

The Wednesday lineup is sick and the club is taking bookings now for opening night

Enter Paradise is the ultimate escape to the world of music. The entire set-up is on a wholeeeee other level, and it’s a club situation you’ll never want to leave!

Get all the deets about B018 right here

The important bits:

B018.dxb is open on Wednesday, Thursday, Friday, and Saturday, from 10pm till late

RSVP ASAP: +971 50 423 0018

Wednesday Enter Paradise launching night starts on Wednesday March 23rd.