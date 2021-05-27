The Stunning Bab Al Shams Announces An All-Inclusive Deal!

We could not be MORE excited to bring you this news!

Bab Al Shams is a picturesque desert PARADISE. When you search ‘remote desert escape’ in the dictionary, this is the resort that greets you and the good news? Dubai’s ultimate choice for desert getaways has announced a BRILL summer offer!

Escape to Bab Al Shams Desert Resort this summer for a truly wild getaway. Within the package, you’ll enjoy lunch, dinner, breakfast, and six HOURS of unlimited drinks spread across the entire resort.

Infinity Summer is a dreamy summer staycation with plenty of bevvies

Get ready to indulge with this amazing deal

If unlimited drinkies are your thing, then you’ll love the afternoon poolside free-flow drinks. Later, catch the glorious sunset at Al Sarab, the famous rooftop bar.

Your day will end with a buffet at Al Hadheerah Desert Restaurant under the infinity skies of the Arabian Desert with unlimited beverages as you dine.

In total, it’s six hours of free-flow premium drinks followed the next morning by complimentary breakfast in Al Forsan Restaurant. Perfect! Spend your day at the pool before returning to reality.

Here’s where you can enjoy drinks:

Pool Bar – 2 consecutive hours

Al Sarab Rooftop Lounge – 2 consecutive hours

Al Hadheerah Desert Restaurant – 2 consecutive hours

The important bits

Email BAS.Reservations@meydanhotels.com

WhatsApp: +971 56 549 4440

Phone: +971 4 809 6150

The deal? Infinity Summer – book it in!

How much? AED2,500

When is it available? May 16 – August 31