5 Beach Parties That You Should Not Miss Out In Dubai

Your Saturdays are about to get the upgrade they desperately need!

On the iconic Palm Jumeirah West Crescent, BCH:CLB is your ultimate destination for electrifying beach parties…and they’ve got an exciting lineup of international artists for the next two months

Get ready for a big splash of music, fun, and unforgettable moments every.single.weekend!

5. Roger Sanchez – Saturday April 20

Get ready to groove with Grammy award winner Roger Sanchez as he lights up the beach at BCH:PARTY on April 20th, 2024. With a lineup bursting with local talent, including warm-up sets from Jenn & Alfie and Carlo The Lo, this “Another Chance” artist will take centre stage, promising an atmosphere like no other.

4. Sanchez UK – Saturday April 27

The long-awaited beach party hosted by UK-based Cuban-Iranian DJ/producer Sanchez is finally here! Join the excitement at BCH:CLB on April 27th, 2024, for a night filled with pulsating beats and infectious energy.

3. Mark Knight – Saturday May 4

Get ready for a night of Grammy-nominated beats and chart-topping hits as Mark Knight takes over BCH:CLB. With global hits like “Man With The Red Face” and “Alright”, this party is not to be missed. Supported by local talent Jenn Getz & Alfie, it’s a beach bash you’ll want to tell all your friends about!

2. Darius Syrossian – Saturday May 11

An electronic music aficionado, Darius Syrossian is set to take you on a journey like no other on May 11th, 2024, at BCH:CLB. With his refusal to follow trends and a devoted army of ravers by his side, this beach party promises an unforgettable experience. Don’t miss out on the fun!

1. Mason Collective – Saturday May 18

Manchester’s very own Mason Collective returns to BCH:CLB for another epic beach party on May 18th, 2024. Join Blair Suarez, Adam Myles, and Omar Guedar as they bring their signature sound to the shores, guaranteeing a night of pure bliss and endless dancing.

All the important details:

VIP tables, general admission and guestlist available.

Where? BCH:CLB, Palm Jumeirah West Crescent

Time? Doors open from 8 pm

