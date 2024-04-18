5 Beach Parties That You Should Not Miss Out In Dubai
Your Saturdays are about to get the upgrade they desperately need!
On the iconic Palm Jumeirah West Crescent, BCH:CLB is your ultimate destination for electrifying beach parties…and they’ve got an exciting lineup of international artists for the next two months
Get ready for a big splash of music, fun, and unforgettable moments every.single.weekend!
5. Roger Sanchez – Saturday April 20
Get ready to groove with Grammy award winner Roger Sanchez as he lights up the beach at BCH:PARTY on April 20th, 2024. With a lineup bursting with local talent, including warm-up sets from Jenn & Alfie and Carlo The Lo, this “Another Chance” artist will take centre stage, promising an atmosphere like no other.
4. Sanchez UK – Saturday April 27
The long-awaited beach party hosted by UK-based Cuban-Iranian DJ/producer Sanchez is finally here! Join the excitement at BCH:CLB on April 27th, 2024, for a night filled with pulsating beats and infectious energy.
3. Mark Knight – Saturday May 4
Get ready for a night of Grammy-nominated beats and chart-topping hits as Mark Knight takes over BCH:CLB. With global hits like “Man With The Red Face” and “Alright”, this party is not to be missed. Supported by local talent Jenn Getz & Alfie, it’s a beach bash you’ll want to tell all your friends about!
2. Darius Syrossian – Saturday May 11
An electronic music aficionado, Darius Syrossian is set to take you on a journey like no other on May 11th, 2024, at BCH:CLB. With his refusal to follow trends and a devoted army of ravers by his side, this beach party promises an unforgettable experience. Don’t miss out on the fun!
1. Mason Collective – Saturday May 18
Manchester’s very own Mason Collective returns to BCH:CLB for another epic beach party on May 18th, 2024. Join Blair Suarez, Adam Myles, and Omar Guedar as they bring their signature sound to the shores, guaranteeing a night of pure bliss and endless dancing.
All the important details:
VIP tables, general admission and guestlist available.
Where? BCH:CLB, Palm Jumeirah West Crescent
Time? Doors open from 8 pm
Prices?
- General Admission 150AED
- VIP DJ tables: AED10,000 min.spend up to 10pax
- DJ tables: AED5,000 min.spend up to 10pax
- Beach tables: AED3,000 min.spend up to 6 guests
- High tables: AED 500 per person min. spend