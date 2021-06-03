When Your FAVE Bottle Shop Has A Sale You RUN!!!

Windmill Cellars is a gift that just KEEPS on giving! As we head into the month of June, the Ghantoot bottle shop is doing their customers a solid with snatched sales.

And by snatched we mean 50%-off-on-hops-spirits-and-grapes kinda snatched.

Windmill Cellar is located just 20 MINUTES from Dubai, it’s open seven days a week from 9am until 10pm and will continue to run DROP DEALS throughout the month of June.

Why Windmill should be your go-to?

It’s one of the largest retail stores in the UAE and getting there is simple! There are no entry restrictions, you don’t need a COVID test and you also don’t need a liquor licence to purchase.

PLUS, it’s open 7 days a week from 9 am – 10pm daily.