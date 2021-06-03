Latest
When Your FAVE Bottle Shop Has A Sale You RUN!!!
Windmill Cellars is a gift that just KEEPS on giving! As we head into the month of June, the Ghantoot bottle shop is doing their customers a solid with snatched sales.
And by snatched we mean 50%-off-on-hops-spirits-and-grapes kinda snatched.
Windmill Cellar is located just 20 MINUTES from Dubai, it’s open seven days a week from 9am until 10pm and will continue to run DROP DEALS throughout the month of June.
Why Windmill should be your go-to?
It’s one of the largest retail stores in the UAE and getting there is simple! There are no entry restrictions, you don’t need a COVID test and you also don’t need a liquor licence to purchase.
PLUS, it’s open 7 days a week from 9 am – 10pm daily.
Enjoy International brews ON SALE especially for the EURO League special!
There are over 200 vinos on sale with a knowledgeable sommelier on hand to help you with the food pairing and all.
Stock up with breezers or bottles of your choice for the summer and if your spend is above AED250, you’ll get free drinks from their latest collection and other freebies. Higher the spending, the better the reward. 😉
Don’t forget your business card, simply drop your card after you purchase and stand a chance to win a bottle of premium spirits or bubbly from their weekly in-store draws!
Follow Windmill Cellar to be updated on offers and giveaways! Their current giveaway you ask? Win a hamper worth AED300 by following, liking and tagging your mates on their posts. Yallah!
What do you need to know?
Find Windmill Cellar, Ghantoot here
Online deliveries are also available for Al Ain and Abu Dhabi residents! Deets here.
Getting there: At the Dubai-Abu Dhabi Border checkpoint, mention Golden Tulip to concerned authorities and you will be let in by Exit 399 towards the Cellar. (Left side of the resort)
Visit the website to learn more!
Orders of AED150 + can opt for same-day delivery until 6pm in Abu Dhabi & Al Ain only.
Call the store for more details.
056 538 9582 / 056 538 8016