Dubai’s Longest Happy Hour: 7 Great Reasons To Watch The Euros At This Hot Spot

Finding the perfect spot for the UEFA European Football Championship or the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup vibes can be tricky… Some places are pricey, some are dull, and some are just not giving… But fear now! Buffalo Wings & Rings is THE perfect hot spot and here are all of the reasons why…

Game season is just around the corner…

With the UEFA European Football Championship and ICC Men’s T20 World Cup approaching soon, the excitement is off the charts. The T20 kicks off on June 2, and UEFA Euro follows on June 14, 2024. And with Buffalo Wings & Rings, you’ve found the ultimate spot to catch all the action!

Here are 7 reasons why Buffalo Wings & Rings are bringing the BEST vibes in town:

7. AED29 Hop of the Day:

Enjoy the perfect match companion with their bubbles, available ALL DAY & NIGHT, every day! Whether you’re celebrating a big win or consoling a tough loss, a vine’s got your back.

6. Monday Madness:

Did someone say the LONGEST Happy Hour in town? YUP! ALL DAY long on Mondays! Kick those Monday blues to the curb with unbeatable drink specials and good vibes from sunup to sundown.

5. Delish Taco Tuesdays:

Indulge in delicious tacos for just AED 9 each, available all day long every Tuesday! It’s the tastiest way to make it through the week—grab a taco (or ten) and let the fiesta begin.

4. Wing Wednesday:

It’s the ultimate wings party with AED 3 wings by the piece, available ALL DAY on Wednesdays! Whether you like them spicy, tangy, or sweet, they’ve got the wings to make your midweek legendary.

3. Slider Sunday:

Treat yourself to mouthwatering sliders for just AED 9 each, available all day long every Sunday! It’s the perfect way to wrap up your weekend with a bite-sized burst of flavor.

2. Flash Sale ALERT!

PSSSTTT… Don’t miss out on their flash sales on all shots for 30 minutes every day from 8:30-9:00 PM, priced at only AED 29 per shot! It’s the happiest half-hour you’ll ever have, so get ready to toast to GOOD times.

1. Last but not least… Massive Screens & 360 HD TVs:

Because smaller screens are not it… this spot is GIVING! Immerse yourself in the action with their extensive array of screens and TVs around the venue, ensuring you never miss a moment of the game! You don’t have to worry about reaching early to grab a good spot – every seat is the best seat in the house.

You thought the offers were gonna stop there? Nope!

They’ve got even more to keep you coming back… From lunch specials, brunch weekends and more, add Buffalo Wings & Rings to your must-visit list ASAP.

For more information and to reserve your spot, visit https://hi.bwr-intl.com/dubai/ or contact them at

DIFC – Liberty House, Level C – 050 247 1226 – 04 359 6900

050 247 1226 – 04 359 6900 JLT- Cluster U, Lake Level – 050 961 8122

See you there!