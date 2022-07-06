د . إAEDSRر . س

Latest

There’s An Awesome Food Festival With Live Music Happening Throughout Eid

Author profile image

By

Article Featured Image

If you love food, live music, exploring new things, and Instagrammable eats, you’ve landed on the right page.

It’s just been announced that BurJuman’s Street Food Festival has been extended until July 17, which means you can enjoy it all throughout Eid, and we’ve got the deets!

Find an unreal selection of eats at Pavilion Garden on Level 3 of Bur Juman mall, it’s a buzzing spot with 12 stations offering up a whole world of eats for you to choose from.

Escape the heat and bring the whole fam to enjoy a vibin’ food festival

Pizza, pasta, chaats and chai – The tasty food gang’s all here

COME HUNGRY! The selection of eats here is like no other. Pizza, pasta, chaat, Arabian flavours like hummus and fattoush. Plus, Asian street food eats inspired by Malaysia, Thailand, Korea and Indonesia- YUM!

And just to make sure you leave totally stuffed, they’ve gone to a whole other level of goodness with the desserts, so if cheesecake, kulfis and speciality coffee is your jam – step right up!

Great for all ages, the kids will love the face painting stations, and guess what? They’ve even got slime stations – SOLD!

There’s live music every weekend from 6pm – 9pm – Don’t miss this!

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by BurJuman Mall (@burjuman)

Get more deets!

Lineup of events:

Bur Juman Mall Food Festival- Everyday 12 pm to 10 pm until July 17

Kids activities: 9 to 11 July and 15 to 17 July, 3 pm to 9 pm

Live Music: 9, 10 & 16 July 6 pm to 9 pm

Special Eid roaming performances: 9, 10 & 11 July at 6 pm, 8 pm & 9 pm

Visit www.burjuman.com or follow us @BurJuman on Instagram, Facebook, and Twitter to find out more.

Sponsored Logo

BurJuman Mall is centrally located in Bur Dubai, at the heart of the retail and heritage districts. It has convenient and direct public transport access from both Dubai Metro lines at the BurJuman interchange station, and there is also easy access for car drivers to and from major highways such as Sheikh Zayed Road, ensuring quick and easy connectivity with the rest of the city.

Visit BurJuman Mall's Official Website
BurJuman Mall On Instagram

More Posts

View More

Other Lovin Locations

See Other Locations

Thank you for subscribing!

Your email has been added to our list.

lovin.co/dubai/en says

Do you agree to share your location with us?

Share

Powered by WP Socializer