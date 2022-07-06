There’s An Awesome Food Festival With Live Music Happening Throughout Eid

If you love food, live music, exploring new things, and Instagrammable eats, you’ve landed on the right page.

It’s just been announced that BurJuman’s Street Food Festival has been extended until July 17, which means you can enjoy it all throughout Eid, and we’ve got the deets!

Find an unreal selection of eats at Pavilion Garden on Level 3 of Bur Juman mall, it’s a buzzing spot with 12 stations offering up a whole world of eats for you to choose from.

Escape the heat and bring the whole fam to enjoy a vibin’ food festival

Pizza, pasta, chaats and chai – The tasty food gang’s all here

COME HUNGRY! The selection of eats here is like no other. Pizza, pasta, chaat, Arabian flavours like hummus and fattoush. Plus, Asian street food eats inspired by Malaysia, Thailand, Korea and Indonesia- YUM!

And just to make sure you leave totally stuffed, they’ve gone to a whole other level of goodness with the desserts, so if cheesecake, kulfis and speciality coffee is your jam – step right up!

Great for all ages, the kids will love the face painting stations, and guess what? They’ve even got slime stations – SOLD!

There’s live music every weekend from 6pm – 9pm – Don’t miss this!

Get more deets!

Lineup of events:

Bur Juman Mall Food Festival- Everyday 12 pm to 10 pm until July 17

Kids activities: 9 to 11 July and 15 to 17 July, 3 pm to 9 pm

Live Music: 9, 10 & 16 July 6 pm to 9 pm

Special Eid roaming performances: 9, 10 & 11 July at 6 pm, 8 pm & 9 pm

