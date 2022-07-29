Spend Your Dirhams At This Mall To WIN A Trip To The Maldives

If you like shopping, eating and live music and if you fancy yourself catching rays on a stunning white beach in the Maldives, we have BIG news.

BurJuman Mall is running a summer campaign, that lets you enjoy the very best of what the mall has to offer, all while giving you a chance to WIN a trip to the Maldives!

That’s right fam, this season is ALL about collabs and BurJuman Mall and dnata Travel have come together to give away a LUXURY Maldives trip for FOUR PEOPLE! The dream.

Chalo BurJuman Mall, Chalo Maldives! Simply spend AED200 at the Mall and enter a raffle draw for a chance to win

Psst! DSS is going on, which means it’s bargain town at the mall right now!

All expenses paid trip! Spend and save thanks to DSS discounts and you could win one life-changing prize

DSS is all about deals, entertainment and foodie fun galore!

To give you that Maldives inspo’ you’ll find vacation-themed photo ops throughout the mall. Snap a pic or shoot a video, share it on the ‘gram and TikTok, tagging @burjuman with #ChaloBurJuman for a chance to win even more shopping vouchers.

That’s not all, SNAP, SHARE AND WIN shopping voucher ops are located throughout the mall

The BurJuman Street Food Festival has been extended!

While you’re there, don’t miss the BurJuman Mall Street Food Festival. ‘Cus it’s so popular the dates have been extended until August 31, so you can enjoy live music, new street eats, foosball, billiards, face painting, slime stations, and more!

The important bits

Summer Campaign: Until 4th September

Street Food Festival: Until 31 Aug 2022 from 12 to 10 pm

Find it at Level 3, Pavillion Garden

Live Music: Saturdays, 6 pm to 9 pm

Activities for kids: Fridays (5 pm to 9 pm), Saturdays and Sundays (3 pm to 9 pm)

Visit www.burjuman.com or follow @BurJuman on Instagram, Facebook, and TikTok to find out more!