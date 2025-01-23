Run For A Cause And Make A Difference At Cancer Run 2025

Minimum custom amount to enter is AED 2
By donating, you agree to the Privacy Policy and Terms of Service
Lace up your shoes and make a meaningful impact in the fight against cancer! The Cancer Run 2025, presented by Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi and organized by Plan B Group, is all about running for a cause! Raise awareness, promote early detection, and 25% of your registration goes to Ma’an for cancer research. Let’s make a difference together!
Use the code 25LOVIN for a 25% discount – deets below!
It’s a day dedicated to raising awareness, showing solidarity with those battling cancer, and encouraging active participation in a truly important cause.
Whether you’re a dedicated runner or just looking for a fun way to get involved, no matter the distance, it’s a fantastic opportunity to show support, get moving, and contribute to the global cancer awareness movement.
Don’t miss out on this opportunity to be part of something bigger and make a lasting difference in the fight against cancer.
Dubai Registration Deadline: February 3, 2025
Prices: AED 52.50 – 78.75
Register now and be part of something GREAT!
