Run For A Cause And Make A Difference At Cancer Run 2025

Lace up your shoes and make a meaningful impact in the fight against cancer! The Cancer Run 2025, presented by Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi and organized by Plan B Group, is all about running for a cause! Raise awareness, promote early detection, and 25% of your registration goes to Ma’an for cancer research. Let’s make a difference together!

The Cancer Run will take place on February 8, 2025, at the vibrant Dubai Design District (D3)

It’s a day dedicated to raising awareness, showing solidarity with those battling cancer, and encouraging active participation in a truly important cause.

 

1km, 3km, 5km, and 10km – there’s a distance for everyone!

Whether you’re a dedicated runner or just looking for a fun way to get involved, no matter the distance, it’s a fantastic opportunity to show support, get moving, and contribute to the global cancer awareness movement.

As a special treat, you can enjoy a 25% discount when registering for the event! Use the code 25LOVIN when signing up for the Dubai event to get your reduced registration fee of AED 39 – AED 59

Don’t miss out on this opportunity to be part of something bigger and make a lasting difference in the fight against cancer.

The important bits

Dubai Registration Deadline: February 3, 2025

Prices: AED 52.50 – 78.75

Register now and be part of something GREAT!

