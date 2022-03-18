The Cellar In Ghantoot Has Just Announced Brilliant Deals For Paddy’s Day And Holi!

In case you’ve been living under a rock, with limited access to the internet, two of the biggest celebrations in the calendar are looming!

That’s right fam. The Irish national holiday, St. Patrick’s Day falls on March 17, and Holi, the Hindu festival of colour falls on March 18, two festivals widely celebrated in the UAE and Windmill, Ghantoot Cellar is dropping deals for days to help save your hard-earned dirhams!

Take notes! There are NO border restrictions to get to Windmill at Ghantoot. No PCR and no liquor license required AND these prices can’t be beaten – what more do you need?!

Form an orderly line for discounts up to 40% on your favourite drinks from hops to vino

These holiday discounts are valid only throughout the month of March

You can follow Windmill Cellar for the full rundown of promotions so you don’t miss a thing!

Wanna win a hamper?! Follow Windmill Cellar and join the monthly giveaway worth AED300!

But that’s not all, there are more chances to win! Shop and drop your business card to stand a chance to win a bottle of select liquor or bubbles weekly.

Psst! When you shop at Windmill Cellar you GET an extra free bottle for every purchase of AED500 & above

The MORE you spend, the better your free purchase will be.

The important bits:

Find Windmill Cellar, Ghantoot here

Open 7 days a week daily from 9am – 10pm

Don’t want to drive all the way? You can even order via the Windmill app. If you’re in Abu Dhabi or Al Ain, delivery IS available for you. Just place an order at shop.windmillgt.com before 5pm to get drinks delivered to your doorstep on the same day with free delivery!

Get FREE same-day delivery with a minimum order of AED 150 and a free bottle on orders above AED 250.

Call the store if you need any info

056 538 9582 / 054 998 1285 / 056 408 5830

Windmill Cellar sells alcohol, you must be a non-Muslim to purchase alcohol here