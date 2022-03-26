City Centre Is Taking Public Votes On How To Make It A Better Space!

Ever walked through a mall and imagined how it would be to design your own?

Would you add more local food spots, beauty shops, game areas? Well, listen up gang! The ‘Big City Centre Vote’ is here. Happening at the Central Galleria in City Centre Mirdif as we speak, you can come and vote and share your dreams for the space.

Use your voting power to create this space!

RUN! If you want to get your voting done at the ‘boardroom’ you need to do it before March 28

(Online voting ends on April 20)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by City Centre Mirdif (@citycentremirdif)

Need even more reason to vote? Everyone who votes will have the chance to win a daily prize of 10,000 SHARE points or a Mall Gift Card

This is YOUR SPACE. So, the question is, how would you like to fill it? How can you make this a better placce?

If you visit City Centre Mirdif right now, they have set up a boardroom, a ‘voting HQ’ if you will, in the Central Galleria of the mall. YOUR VOTES MATTER! The team at City Centre Mirdif truly want YOUR opinion, they want to know how you think they should use this space.

Do you want more movies? How about more fab fashion or fancy ice cream flavours? (YES PLEASE!) Would you like more variety, with pop-up stores popping up more often? More locally grown munch represented, or, are you liking drone delivery, robot chefs, or maybe cooking classes?! It’s your space and the decision is all yours fam!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by City Centre Mirdif (@citycentremirdif)

Vote in City Centre Mirdif through a big boardroom table located at the Central Galleria, or online through www.citycentrebigvote.com

The ‘Big City Centre Vote’ ENDS at the mall on Monday, March 28, however online voting continues until April 20