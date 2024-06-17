Disney On Ice Is Coming Back With Discounted Tickets For Eid!

Whether you’re a die-hard Disney fan or looking to create unforgettable moments with your family, this is your golden ticket to a fantastical experience that promises to captivate hearts and bring smiles to faces of all ages.

Get ready for a magical extravaganza as Disney On Ice presents “Let’s Celebrate” arrives at the stunning Etihad Arena on Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, from October 16 to 20! (yes, Encanto will be there too!)

Dive into a dazzling world of memories and adventure with Mickey Mouse, Minnie Mouse, and all your Disney favourites, both old and new.

Keep reading for a special Eid discount code too.

Book your tickets here!

The show now features the all-new and enchanting world of Encanto!

Join Mickey and his friends as they embark on an enchanting journey through cherished Disney tales.

From the magical mountains of Colombia, where you’ll meet Mirabel and her extraordinary family in “Encanto,” to the high seas with Moana and the demigod Maui on an epic quest, the adventure never stops!

Glide through the icy realms of Arendelle with Anna and Elsa, and watch in awe as the Sorcerer’s Apprentice conjures magic in “Fantasia.” Feel the warmth of true friendship with Buzz Lightyear, Woody, and the Toy Story gang, and swim alongside Dory and Nemo in their underwater escapade. The spectacle of Disney is brought to life right before your eyes, making this an experience you and your loved ones will cherish forever.

Use the promo code EID15 to get a fantastic 15% off on select categories

To make your celebration even sweeter, use the promo code EID15 to get a fantastic 15% off on select categories.

Where? Etihad Arena, Yas Island, Abu Dhabi

When? October 16 to 20

Don’t miss out on this incredible opportunity to see your favourite Disney characters in a live show that’s bursting with colour, music, and excitement. So, mark your calendars, grab your tickets, and get ready to celebrate with Disney On Ice!