A Dubai Speakeasy Is Bringing Live Music Nights Back With A Bang

It brings us SO MUCH JOY to announced the return of live music nights at Paramount Hotel. The slick Business Bay hotel is synonymous with providing entertainment and if you’ve been sorely missing live music and events this past year, Flashback Speakeasy is bringing LIFE back to live music nights in Dubai! Enter: Flashback Speakeasy at Paramount Hotels, Live Music Nights and Murder Mystery Show Event.

The Flashback Speakeasy is bringing exceptional vocal talents to one cosy space

Flashback Speakeasy brings Claudia Patrice, LaRudche, Andrea Laguna, and international artists together – don’t miss this experience!

Enter through the secret door into a cosy nook bar that takes you back to the prohibition era, where local talents like LaRudche will take the stage. This bar is one to know for live music in Dubai, offering a diverse mix of live music including Tribute nights (LOVE these!), Motown, acoustics, and jazz in a super intimate space. Dubai doesn’t build time machines, but this is the closest thing you’ll get to stepping back in time.

For sax and jazz lovers, do not miss Claudia Patrice Patrice is a powerful vocalist bringing the sounds of Louis Armstrong, Ella Fitzgerald, and Nina Simone to your life. This is a glorious way to spend an evening; featuring smooth jazz, a large selection of cocktails, and crafted beverages.

Andrea Laguna is one more performer set to stun you Looking for a unique date night, or a special evening with your besties? Mark this down as one to hit!