Here's Your Jam-Packed Line-Up For The Closing Weekend Of Dubai Shopping Festival
The last weekend of January means ONE thing, it’s the last weekend of Dubai Shopping Festival and the schedule is jam-packed!
Ensuring we end on a night-note, the citywide mega sale has been confirmed, plus, you can still check out the Harry Potter and Madagascar worlds, catch fireworks and see Dubai Lights light up the city!
Here’s everything you need to know:
Fireworks, as far as the eye can see!
The closing fireworks will take place at The Pointe, The Beach, JBR and Bluewaters from Thursday 27 – Sunday 30 January 2022 at 7 pm and 9.30pm.
The Madagascar jungle awaits at the Central Galleria, in City Centre Mirdif
There’s art, dance, puzzles, quizzes, a monkey bar & so much more for the kids to try out & the best part?! There are FREE shows & Meet & Greet ops with Alex and Co.
The event is completely free. But to enter the kids’ activity areas, you’ll need to shop for AED300. (Plus, you will automatically enter the draw to win 1M SHARE points)This EPIC activation will run until 31 January!
Say Accio! To the region’s first Harry Potter festival featuring a Hogwarts castle and quidditch games
Catch it at Mall of the Emirates until February, 12pm-10pm daily
UNMISSABLE for Harry Potter fans!
Check out an incredible Hologram Universe in this epic 90 minutes show
It’s a weekend of culture and tech, with an international VR artist heading to Al Seef
Join workshops, and indulge in heaps of tasty munch options littered around the area.
Look up! Dubai Lights is here and the city looks stunnninnnnggg
Look out for interactive installations by international artists at locations across the city. Find full location details here.
Sales! Up to 90% deals across the city all weekend long
Kicking off on Friday, 28th January to Sunday, 30th January. This year’s mega sale features 500 brands slash their prices across a huge range of items at over 2000 stores around the city.