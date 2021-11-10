Dubai's VVIPs Will Be Attending An ELITE Affair Between Balmain & A Heritage Drinks Brand Tonight

ADVERTORIAL:

This fall, two legendary houses, Chivas and Balmain, join forces to drop an exclusive, limited-edition Balmain x Chivas XV collection. Bringing a Parisian savoir-faire to Chivas’ 15 year old blended Scotch, the collaboration takes the form of two limited-edition bottle designs, developed by the Heritage drinks brand in partnership with Balmain Creative Director, Olivier Rousteing.

See the limited edition bottle right here!

Olivier Rousteing blends Balmain’s Parisian couture with Chivas’ opulent aesthetic for a modern reimagining of Scotch

A partnership built on the authentic fusion of heritage, boldness and innovation, the Balmain x Chivas XV collection embraces the shared vision of two pioneering houses – Balmain’s daring outlook on fashion alongside Chivas’ disruptive approach to the drink. Just as Chivas XV brings a contemporary twist, the Balmain x Chivas XV collab brings a modern twist to Scotch by blending the spirit of luxury French fashion with an icon of luxury sips.

Olivier Rousteing explains:

Just like Balmain, Chivas has always adhered to the highest standards with neither house being afraid to push boundaries and break with outdated conventions. Those already familiar with the Balmain universe will note that this unique collaboration includes a signature motif of the house—the oversized golden chain. Whenever I’ve included that eye-catching adornment in my collections, it has served as a bold symbol of the defiant spirit of our rebellious and inclusive Balmain Army – a bold and audacious attitude that both Chivas and Balmain celebrate.

To celebrate the launch, the two power houses will be inviting a bunch of fans, influencers and celebrities to attend an exclusive invite-only launch event happening today at the SLS hotel in Dubai.

Discover more here.

To know more about the collaboration, please head to Chivas.com

The Chivas XV x Balmain bottle is an extremely limited and individually numbered gold bottle, which is adorned with metallic armour and chains in a nod to Balmain’s signature runway pieces. It is currently available online on Legal Home Delivery.

Stay tuned: We don’t want to miss a second of this collab, follow @lovindubai and @successisablend for the full deets on the party of the year

Discover more here.