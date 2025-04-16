Hop Into Easter With FAB Deals At Windmill Cellar, Ghantoot!

Sponsored

Planning a springtime celebration or just want to enjoy the long weekend with something special? This Easter, Windmill Cellar in Ghantoot is making it EASY to treat yourself, your guests, or your loved ones without going over budget. So, if you’re prepping for an Easter gathering, a quiet dinner, or simply restocking your shelf, this spot has lined up some seriously good deals on everything from vines and bubbles to top-shelf spirits and hops.

And the best part? You don’t need to worry about the extras— NO TAX, NO License Needed, NO Restriction.

Just a quick 15-minute drive from Jebel Ali, it’s a convenient stop for Dubai residents looking to stock up without the hassle.

For all vine lovers, here’s what’s waiting in-store:

Bundle of vines – Save up to 50%
Single bottle of vino – Starting from AED 20
Cases (6 bottles) – From just AED 110
French bubbles – Now AED 145 per bottle, or AED 799 for a case
New arrivals just landed

More cracking offers you’ll love:

– Buy 2 cases of hops and get 2 glasses free
Russian favourite, LTR – Just AED 35
Premium double cask (70cl)AED 249
Famous blended litre picks – Just AED 99 each
A classic bottle – Just AED 60
Buy twin pack of spirits – Get 2 complimentary glasses
Special edition aged spirits – Now only AED 599 (was AED 1499!)
Top-shelf label (LTR) – Just AED 499 (was AED 1099!)
Fan favourites – All under AED 99
Cases of hops – Starting from AED 49 only
– Indri 70cl Now AED 99
– J.W Double black, Litre at AED 99
– J.W Black label, Litre at AED 79
– JD LTR Now at AED 60
– Case of Stella, Peroni, Corona at AED 99
– JW Blue Label AED 499

 

SHOP NOW!

Windmill Cellar is located just off the highway in Ghantoot, a short drive from Jebel Ali. Whether you’re heading down for the weekend or making a quick trip, you’ll be in and out in no time.

Find Windmill Cellar, Ghantoot HERE
Shop smart with Click & Collect at Windmill Ghantoot! Order now, pick up with ease! Visit: collect.windmillgt.com
Got questions? Reach out on: 056 538 9582 / 054 998 1285 / 056 408 5830

Skip the hassle, grab the deals, and make this Easter one to remember.

