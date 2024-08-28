Elf The Musical: Arena Spectacular Is Transforming Abu Dhabi Into A Winter Wonderland!

Christmas is coming early this year… Get ready to jingle all the way with Buddy the Elf! This holiday season, Yas Island transforms into a winter wonderland as Elf The Musical: Arena Spectacular takes the stage. With the charming Jordan Conway as Buddy, this festive adventure is sure to bring out the holiday spirit in everyone.

Mark your calendars for December 14 – 15 and embrace the spirit of Christmas with Elf The Musical: Arena Spectacular!

This musical is bringing holiday cheer like never before with jaw-dropping sets, festive costumes, and magical moments that will whisk you straight into a winter wonderland. Whether you’re a die-hard fan of the classic film or new to Buddy’s world… This show is a must-see! It’s packed with so much holiday joy, you’ll be humming the catchy tunes all the way home. So, gather your loved ones and join Buddy the Elf for a festive adventure that’s as heartwarming as it is hilarious.

The important details:

Elf The Musical Arena Spectacular is a heartwarming and hilarious holiday event at Yas Island, starring the talented Jordan Conway as Buddy the Elf. Fresh from his acclaimed role as Peter Pan, Conway leads this festive production, bringing the beloved Christmas classic to life in a glorious arena setting.

Where? Etihad Arena

When? December 14 – 15

Price? Tickets start from AED 75

What are waiting for? Get into the festive spirit early & grab your tickets from etihadarena.ae