Enjoy 4 Days Of Glorious Festivities At This Golfing Event In Abu Dhabi

Looking for 4 days filled with fab activities? Well, the 2023 Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship this year is definitely too good to miss!

The world’s greatest golfers are ready to tee it off for the cup at the Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship

Get ready to witness your fav golfers compete for the trophy and the title in Yas Links, Yas Island. Enjoy luscious greenery of the fields and the cool weather as the greatest golfers tee off at the 2023 Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 𝗔𝗕𝗨 𝗗𝗛𝗔𝗕𝗜 𝗛𝗦𝗕𝗖 𝗖𝗛𝗔𝗠𝗣𝗜𝗢𝗡𝗦𝗛𝗜𝗣 (@adgolfchamps)

There’s something for everyone at the Championship, so grab the gang and get ready for some fun!

The 2023 Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship has gone all out this time around. Enjoy all the action on the golf course as the world’s top golfers battle for the title, cup, and glory. That’s not all, this championship planned a fun day out with heaps of entertainment for the entire fam both on AND off the courts!

Ladies, the Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship Ladies Day is all about you!

Glam up and show out at the special Ladies Day. They’re bringing you the best vibes with 2 Free Drinks, Best Dressed Comp, Pamper Stations, Free Ladies Golf Clinics, delish food and fab live performances.

When? Saturday, January 21

Where? Yas Links, Yas Island

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 𝗔𝗕𝗨 𝗗𝗛𝗔𝗕𝗜 𝗛𝗦𝗕𝗖 𝗖𝗛𝗔𝗠𝗣𝗜𝗢𝗡𝗦𝗛𝗜𝗣 (@adgolfchamps)

Grab the whole fam and enjoy fun-filled activities at the championship’s Family Day

You read that right! The 2023 Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship has a whole day dedicated for you and your little ones that is just packed with loads of family friendly activities. That’s not all, they’ve got delish food for you and the fam to enjoy, refreshing drinks, family fast track, activities and entertainment for the little ones and so much more!

When? Sunday, January 22

Where? Yas Links, Yas Island

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 𝗔𝗕𝗨 𝗗𝗛𝗔𝗕𝗜 𝗛𝗦𝗕𝗖 𝗖𝗛𝗔𝗠𝗣𝗜𝗢𝗡𝗦𝗛𝗜𝗣 (@adgolfchamps)

The Important Bits:

Where? Yas Links, Yas Island

When? January 19 – 22 – Ladies day on January 21 – Family day on January 22

Free entry!