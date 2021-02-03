Enjoy 10+ UNREAL Benefits When Opening This Bank Account!

Latest
On-the-go workaholics looking to get financially organised… this is for you!
No matter how much wealth you have, you probably feel like you could use some more, especially after a challenging 2020. But knowing you want to generate more earnings and knowing how to do it are two very different things. If you’d like to turn those idle hopes into an actionable plan this year, Citibank’s Citigold account is the way to go!
If you’ve been thinking about starting your own business, financial planning for retirement, your children’s education etc. for quite some time now, then go ahead and check out Citigold account’s features and benefits that’ll help you plan your financial future by setting up accounts in the UAE and offshore, along with a host of other benefits.
Enjoy AMPLE benefits when opening a Citigold account! Here are just a few reasons to give you an example
1. You’ll have complete access to a suite of wealth management products and services.
2. A dedicated Relationship Manager based in the UAE will help you co-ordinate between your UAE account and offshore Citi accounts in Singapore, London, and/or Jersey.
3. Access a Total Wealth Advisor tool through a dedicated relationship manager to manage allocations of investments, monitor their performance and re-balance portfolios.
4. Investments are placed in well regulated and secure markets.
5. Secure inheritance allocation.
6. Trade as you please with Citigold’s access to e-MF, e-Brokerage, e-FX on major global markets outside of GCC (US, Hong Kong and Singapore) with real-time quotes and performance charts.
7. Keep a track of ALLLLLLL your accounts across countries online!
8. Get major insights on the latest market developments on the go with Citi Wealth Insights.
9. Relax and sit back because you’ll also get access to dedicated Citigold centres across the world!
Premier banking clients can avail the following lifestyle benefits:
1. FREE golf with a complimentary Citi Credit Card.
2. Citigold has got you covered in case of emergencies while traveling! E.g. Providing you with the option of fee-free cash withdrawal of up to USD 10,000 from your account, just by visiting one of the +300 Citigold Centers around the world!
3. A debit card with 9 currencies, so you can say GOODBYE to currency conversion charges!
That’s not all! Those joining Citigold now will also receive up to AED 5,750 cash reward – subject to conditions.
Interested?! Then fill out the Citigold application form right HERE!!!
Citibank Terms and Conditions apply. Investment & Insurance Products: Not a Bank deposit. Not Government insured. No Bank guarantee. May lose value.