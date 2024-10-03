Sponsored

Expo City Is Hosting The ULTIMATE Tech And Music Spectacle Featuring Eric Prydz Holo

The world-famous Eric Prydz is about to bring his mind-blowing HOLO live AV show to Expo City Arena for the first time in the Middle East, and it’s all going down at the official closing of GITEX GLOBAL 2024. Brace yourselves, Dubai! This is your chance to witness a performance like no other, and it’s happening for the FIRST AND ONLY TIME in the region.

If you haven’t experienced HOLO yet, it’s like being transported into another dimension where music meets cutting-edge technology. Mark your calendars for October 18, 2024!

This won’t just be another concert; it’s a full-on sensory adventure combining Eric Prydz’s incredible music with jaw-dropping 3D holographic projections that have left audiences around the world completely AWESTRUCK. And where better to experience this epic fusion than at Dubai’s futuristic innovation hub, Expo City Dubai?

But that’s not all! Eric Prydz’s HOLO show will be accompanied by an all-star lineup, making this an unforgettable night of electronic music.

Featuring:

  • George Privatti
  • Paul Darey
  • IMEN
  • Masha Vincent
  • Bachir Salloum
  • Jixo & Danz
  • John Bowtie
  • Mario Bazouri

Get ready for a night of unparalleled music and visual artistry, presented in collaboration with Sónar, the iconic Barcelona festival. With tickets starting from AED 295 and selling FAST on www.platinumlist.net, you’ll want to secure your spot right away! VIP packages are also available for an exclusive experience.

Don’t miss out on what’s set to be the most anticipated electronic music event of the year. HOLO is coming to Dubai, and it’s going to be legendary!

These tickets are calling your name!

