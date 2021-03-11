Catch Fillings Not Feelings From This Fantastique French Tacos Resto 

You read that! Catch fillings, not feelings this taco season mon amour.

If pizzas and burgers are just NOT cutting it anymore then your soul is deffo yearning for some soulful french tacos, and no one does toasty tacos like the French…

Born in the streets of Lyon, France in the 1990s, and packed with protein, french fries, and oozy-gooey homemade cheese sauce made out of Emmental, the toasty wrap will have you licking your fingers in your sleep! IT’S JUST THAT GOOD.

Inhale tacos for brekkie, lunch, brunch, dinner, supper because these French babies are the epitome of satisfaction