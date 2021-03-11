Latest
Catch Fillings Not Feelings From This Fantastique French Tacos Resto
You read that! Catch fillings, not feelings this taco season mon amour.
If pizzas and burgers are just NOT cutting it anymore then your soul is deffo yearning for some soulful french tacos, and no one does toasty tacos like the French…
Born in the streets of Lyon, France in the 1990s, and packed with protein, french fries, and oozy-gooey homemade cheese sauce made out of Emmental, the toasty wrap will have you licking your fingers in your sleep! IT’S JUST THAT GOOD.
Inhale tacos for brekkie, lunch, brunch, dinner, supper because these French babies are the epitome of satisfaction
BTW, French Tacos have been people’s favourite comfort food in France and North Africa for yearsssss now and it’s finally Dubai’s turn to go crazy for French Tacos thanks to Oh My Tacos!
Take a bite out of one of their signature Tacos with the perfect blend of meat, sauces and flavours, or make your own if you’re feeling adventurous.
Being the first French Taco restaurant in Dubai, Oh My Tacos! pride themselves on their wide range of Nawhal’s Sauces coming straight from Belgium (Algerian, Andalusian, Chili Thai, Samurai, and Biggy Burger sauce).
Oh My Tacos! is a delivery-only resto available on ALL delivery platforms.
Those with a MAJOR sweet tooth (looking into a mirror rn) look no further!
Oh My Tacos! has introduced choco tacos (a sweet adaptation of the French tacos with Oreo, kitkat, brownie, banana and Nutella) and OH MY GOODNESS YOU WILL DROOL.