Four Exciting Reasons Why You Should Sign Up For Women’s Run 2024!

The countdown is on for Women’s Run 2024, the biggest all women’s running event in the region! It’s going down on Sunday, November 3rd, at the gorgeous Al Forsan Park in Expo City Dubai, and this year’s run is shaping up to be the best one yet.

Early-bird tickets are up for grabs now!

Lovin Dubai is thrilled to team up as a media partner for this incredible event and can’t wait to dive into the action with you all this year here are four awesome reasons why you should snag your spot ASAP!

4. A vibrant new location

This year’s Women’s Run is going to be held at the stunning Al Forsan Park in Expo City Dubai. With its gorgeous green spaces and top-notch facilities, it’s the perfect spot for a day of inspiration, community vibes, and fitness fun. Kicking off bright and early at 6 AM, you’ll get to soak in all the beauty of this amazing venue while you run, walk, or jog.

3. Free training support to help you prep!

Women’s Run 2024 is also offering free weekly training sessions for all registrants. You can join in every Monday and Thursday to boost your stamina, pick up some new techniques, and meet other runners. Come hang out with the 5:30 Run group or At The Park coach behind Marina Mall for some fun exercises and good company as you prep for the big day.

2. Empowering initiatives to spotlight incredible women

This year’s event isn’t just about running—it’s all about celebrating and empowering women. The Women Of Substance initiative will spotlight amazing women who’ve made a real impact in their fields. Check out their stories on social media and join in on community events before the run to get inspired and feel the support.

1. Cool partnerships and a brand new anthem

Women’s Run 2024 is teaming up with some awesome brands and personalities to make the event even better. Get ready for the energizing Women’s Run Anthem, designed to get you pumped up and ready to go. With global sportswear giant ASICS, lifestyle brand Rove Hotels, and community champs like Dubai Creek Striders and Heroes Of Hope on board, this year’s event is going to have a great vibe and tons of support!

You can sign up for the 3K, 5K, or the challenging 10K run and snag a 15% discount with the code WR15, good until September 26th, 2024. Prices start at AED 52 for adults and AED 26 for juniors.

For all the details and to register, head over to Premier Online. Also, follow Women’s Run on social media @thewomensrun and check out @expocitydubai for the latest updates.

Mark your calendars for November 3rd and come celebrate the strength and spirit of women with us. Let’s run, empower, and make this event one to remember!

