The Burj Khalifa Lit Up To Say “Hello Progress" In This Amazing New Campaign

A financial services company reinforces its commitment to always move forward and find innovative ways to better meet client needs through its new brand campaign.

ICYMI: Franklin Templeton is a global investment management organization serving clients in over 165 countries. Franklin Templeton’s mission is to help clients achieve better outcomes through investment management expertise, wealth management and technology solutions.

The launch of the new Franklin Templeton campaign is a landmark moment for a company with a 75-year tradition and embodies the firm’s relentless focus on innovation and the belief that every change creates an opportunity to better meet client needs.

The Franklin Templeton ‘Hello progress’ campaign shines a light on its focus on innovation, it’s launching in 14 countries and the world’s tallest building lit up in celebration

After years of bringing together world-class specialist investment managers, including our successful acquisition of Legg Mason, and harnessing technology and driving innovation, Franklin Templeton is a different business today.

Jenny Johnson, President and CEO of Franklin Templeton.

Making moves: Franklin Templeton also recently acquired Legg Mason, a landmark addition that bolsters its alternative and fixed income capabilities and adds sophisticated investment and wealth technology to deliver customized portfolios to clients at scale.

The reveal highlights its commitment to move forward

“As one of the world’s largest global asset managers with over $1.5 trillion in assets under management, the new Franklin Templeton combines 75 years of investment experience, a breadth of capabilities and strategies and a commitment to innovation. Having been present in the Middle East for over two decades, we are very proud of our legacy and are committed to building on it moving forward, with innovation and client centricity as top priorities.”

Sandeep Singh, Regional Head – Central & Eastern Europe, Middle East and Africa (CEEMEA), Franklin Templeton



*Information as of 31 December, 2021

“Progress means possibilities”

For us, progress means possibilities, it means opportunities. We don’t settle for how things have been done in the past. We push on towards the future by asking ourselves, could there be another way, could there be a better way? We have a new story to tell, and we know that what we offer clients today is more distinct than ever.

Balaji Vaidyanathan, marketing director, Central and Eastern Europe, Middle East and Africa at Franklin Templeton.

The moment Franklin Templeton shared its new story with the world was watched by thousands of people

