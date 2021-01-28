From Acai To Avo: 4 Restos That Will Forever Have You Coming Back For Their Healthy Eats! 

Food that’s Gwyneth Paltrow-level HEALTHY, guilt-free, insanely ‘grammable, full of nutrition, tastes like HEAVEN, affordable and accessible…. sounds too good to be true eh?! When you find restos that serve you food that ticks all the right boxes… you stop in your tracks and reconsider LIFE!! You reconsider all your pizza takeouts, your breakfast burgers, your chicken bucket filled lunch…. like honey no! Absolutely not. So here we have 4 restos coming at you with their healthily drool-worthy dishes that you can have delivered right to your doorstep! Yummzy!

4. Something Avo: Doing toast the right way – crunchy Crunchy, yummy, delectable and fancy! A resto that doesn’t just have food looking all slick for the ‘gram, but food that oozes taste and flavour. The chefs at Something Avo have perfected the art of the typically impossible-to-determine ripening process of avocados, making a basic dish an obligatory menu item for breakfast. From dishes like Truffle Mushroom Toast and Chicken Tikka Toast as savoury options, and Choco Berry Toast and Banana Nut Toast for those with a sweet tooth, Something Avo offers something for every palate! Customize on your takeaway and online orders as you please with Something Avo! Starting from AED35, to order from this Avocado heaven, click here.

3. Peas & Pods: the perfecto lunch delivery of healthy wraps and sandwiches Have your lunch filled with greens and nutrients with the help of Peas and Pods. From Asian flavours with the Tikka salad and the Tikka Crunch wrap, to the deli route with the Beef Brisket Ciabatta sandwich and a selection of signature bagels, this place has OP-TIONS for days fam. Seafood lovers can opt for their Avo Shrimp wrap or the lighter shrimp-berg lettuce wraps for something lighter. Going meatless like moi? Then the Super Green Salad, Parmesan Mushroom Bagel and Truffle Mushroom Toast will become your new FAVES! Peas & Pods is a great choice for a satisfying, healthy lunch that you can wash down with one of their fresh-pressed juices! Starting from AED29, click here to order from your soon-to-be FAVE resto!

2. Acai You Chia: Wholesome Breakfast in a Bowl! Acai You Chia = dishes made with ingredients packed with flavour and ZEST. Believe you me, if you’re looking for quality, quantity, variety and a wholesome meal, signature porridge bowls, hearty brekkies… then this is DEFFO the resto for you to spoon on! In addition to a range of acai bowls, Acai You Chia offers a variety of warm porridge bowls and a selection of chia puddings. If you’ve got bowl goals, here’s where to get your fix. The motto is to deliver wholesome breakfast fast, with delivery within 30 minutes. Favourites include the Tropicana and Honey and Jam porridge bowls. Fans of chia pudding are going to ADORE this place, especially with their selection of tart, sweet and milky flavours that include Yoghurt Madness, Yin and Yang, and Mango with custard-like textures… we are beyond tempted!! Wbu?! Starting from AED30, order from Acai You Chia right here.

1. Hokee Poke: a lunchtime staple for fans of healthy dining Hokee Poke… a resto that serves food as quirky and addictive as the name itself! Sample dish? Feast on the Norwegian Prime: featuring white sushi rice topped with raw salmon tossed in chilli oil and sriracha ponzu marinade along with fresh mango, avocado, shredded daikon, edamame, pickled ginger, bean sprouts, coriander and a side of togarashi mayo. That’s breakfast, lunch and dinner in one serving right there!!! Guilt-free and protein-packed options fill up the menu as well, giving you ample options to choose your next wholesome lunch from! Starting from AED45, order their signature bowls and more right to your doorstep from right here.

