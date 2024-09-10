Get Your Season Passes As Dubai Basketball Makes Its Debut In The ABA League

Get ready for a slam dunk season as Dubai Basketball is all set to make its much-anticipated debut in the ABA (Adriatic) League, bringing the thrill of top-tier European basketball to Dubai’s Coca-Cola Arena!

For the first time ever, Dubai’s very own international sports franchise will take the court on Sunday, September 22nd, 2024, squaring off against reigning champions Crvena Zvezda (Red Star)

This historic home game marks the start of an unforgettable journey for basketball fans across the city!

Book your season passes NOW!

Founding season pass holders will be the first to receive home game fixtures and unlock a treasure trove of perks: priority reserved seating for all 15 home games, fast-track entry, discounts on official merch, premium food and bevs, and opportunities to meet & greet the players throughout the season. Season passes start at just AED 1,750, with seating options ranging from Floor Seats to Premium and Grandstand—there’s something for every fan!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Coca-Cola Arena (@cocacolaarena)

The important bits

Grab your season passes and get ready to cheer on your new favourite team!

When?

Where? Coca-Cola Arena