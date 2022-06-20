Get Your ULTIMATE Fry Fix At This OG Foodie Spot In Dubai

Dear fry-heads EVERYWHERE… Logma has a special crispy treat for you 🍟

Logma has become a favourite with many, thanks to its AH-MAZING luqaimat, modernised Emirati & Khaleeji cuisine, and funky designs. It’s no wonder that it’s become the go-to spot for foodies.

And now this cute eat spot has come out with LOGMA FRIES.

Disclaimer: These ain’t no ordinary fries, Logma Fries reign SUPREME.

The ingredient low-down will have you DROOLING for ’em golden fried goodness!

With a crispy exterior and extra-fluffy interior, the Logma Fries are seasoned with khaleeji spices, crispy herbs, and chilli oil.

Some flavour-packed Khaleeji spices and fries, oh my!

Check out their menu, here.

Just one plate of their little signature sticks of fried potato goodness, and you’ll be HOOKED… like the best of them!

WARNING: These bad boys are HIGHLY addictive… don’t say we didn’t warn you in advance.

Call 800-LOGMA or visit any of their branches to get your fry-fix ASAP.

Locations:

The Dubai Mall – L3, Fashion Avenue

City Center – Mirdif – Ground Floor

Every day is FRY-day at Logma