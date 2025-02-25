GetProp: The AI-Powered Property Platform Transforming Real Estate in the UAE

Dubai’s real estate sector has a new player making waves—GetProp, an AI-powered property platform designed to simplify the buying, selling, and renting experience. Founded in 2024 by brothers Zaid and Saad Sidat, GetProp aims to be the go-to destination for investors, buyers, and renters looking for seamless property transactions.

A Smarter Way to Search for Property

Unlike traditional property platforms, GetProp leverages artificial intelligence to refine the search process, offering personalized property recommendations based on users’ preferences. Whether you’re a first-time buyer or a seasoned investor, the platform’s AI assistant, GetPropGPT, helps you navigate the market by suggesting properties tailored to your needs. Users can specify criteria like location, size, and budget, and the AI provides real-time insights on available options.

“Our platform isn’t just about listings; it’s about engagement,” says CEO Zaid Sidat. “We wanted to address the pain points we faced as investors and tenants, so we built GetProp to offer a more intuitive experience.”

Unique Selling Points: AI, Personalization, and Visualization

GetProp stands out in a crowded market by offering features beyond standard listings. One of its key innovations is an AI-powered visualization tool that allows users to see how a property would look furnished. By simply uploading a picture, buyers can digitally stage a home before making a decision, enhancing the emotional connection to the property.

Another competitive edge is GetProp’s focus on property market insights. Users receive continuous updates on properties that match their previous searches, and the platform integrates with government services to provide transparent information about real estate regulations.

Expansion and Future Plans

Currently focused on the UAE, GetProp has plans to expand into the broader GCC region, with Saudi Arabia as a key target market. “Dubai’s real estate is booming, but Saudi Arabia’s giga-projects present massive opportunities,” says Saad Sidat, Chief Strategy Officer.

With AI-driven decision-making, real-time market insights, and a seamless user experience, GetProp is set to redefine how properties are bought and rented in the region. As the platform continues to grow, it is positioning itself as a strong competitor in the prop-tech space.