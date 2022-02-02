Two Great Weekly Events At This CITY WALK Steak House Worth Knowing About

Promising gourmet eats MINUS the stuffiness of some fine-dining restaurants, GRAZE at La Ville Hotel & Suites, City Walk is the perfect place to spend hours enjoying quality eats, in a fantastic space.

Rally your foodie friends! ‘Cus GRAZE is delivering the finest cuts of Aussie beef, direct from the world’s most prestigious farms. Promising an ambient setting, this is a steak restaurant without any pretences. Set across a sprawling terrace, with views of bustling CITY WALK at your feet, GRAZE is now offering two events that make dining there even more affordable!

Mark your calendars: Here are 2 weekly events at GRAZE worth knowing

The Friday Supper Club is the best way to start the weekend

Say hellloooooo to the perfect way to start your weekend! The GRAZE Supper Club happens every Friday, and it features an amazing feast that you’ll be thinking about all day long and live music all evening long. There are three mouth-watering cuts of beef prepared three ways and a glorious cheesecake on the cards, along with a selection of cocktails and drinks paired to perfection – Dreamy!

Whet your appetite with the full menu here

When?

Fridays from 7 pm to 11 pm

How much?

Soft-Package: AED 199 per person

House-Package: AED 299 per person

Premium-Package: AED 399 per person

The Saturday Brunch is made for foodies looking for a good time

If you appreciate premium eats, look no further. GRAZE prides itself on bringing the finest Aussie beef to the table along with a delicious mix of seafood, a selection of sides and plenty of sweet eats! GRAZE by name and GRAZE by nature, this is a four-course sharing menu, that’s perfect for an afternoon grazing sesh for a bunch of people who simply love food. The brunch menu is incredible! See it here.

The Electro-Soul tunes by Bruno Fave will have you tapping your feet and ‘after the party is the after-party’, enjoy your first drink on the house, plus INCREDIBLE sunset views at LookUp Rooftop Bar right upstairs!

When?

Every Saturday from 1 pm to 5 pm

How much?