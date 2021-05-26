There's A Doggo-Friendly Ladies Night At This New Dubai Hotel!

You heard it here first! Radisson Dubai DAMAC Hills is bursting onto your social scene with heaps of reasons to get down there including a new brunch at Hessa Street Kitchen, its newly-opened restaurant, weekly doggo-friendly ladies nights (OMG!), Saturday Roast (June 19, stay tuned!), and one huge screen where you can catch every second of the Euros, which kicks off on June 11 – BOOM! And they’re kicking off proceedings with a bangin’ brunch on June 4 with great food and service guaranteed. The hotel is licensed, the food is delish, and the best bit of all? It’s a brilliant value! Here are 3 reasons Radisson Dubai DAMAC Hills needs to be your new local

3. An Asian brunch is launching at Hessa Street Kitchen NOM. NOM. NOMMMM. This new Friday brunch promises a brilliant mix of eats from Malaysia, China, Thailand, and India, coupled with a free flow of Asian cocktails and other Asian drinks – delish! This is the perfect weekend plan if you live in a nearby ‘hood, you just roll out bed, hit brunch, and then have sundowners by the pool – perfection! When? The brunch kicks off with a bang on June 4 and will run every Friday from 12.30 – 3.30pm How much? AED275 all-inclusive, AED150 for non-alcoholic

2. Ladies the bar at FireLake Grill House is yours every Tuesday Get 3 drinks for AED25 every single Tuesday: Grab your keys, it’s all happening at FireLake Grill House Psst! The terrace at FireLake Grill House is doggo-friendly! So pet parents, you can take your doggies and enjoy drinkies without breaking the bank… Thank us later!

1. Take note: The Euros will be showing on a big screen in an outdoor air-conditioned tent UEFA EURO 2020 is confirmed to take place between June 11 and July 11, 2021 – GET IN! 51 fixtures hosted by 11 cities, and if you need need a local venue with a big screen, look no further. A new space will open up on day 1 of the tournament; it’s a huge tent, with AC and one big screen.

