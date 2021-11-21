A Dubai Marina Resto Is Hosting A 'Home-Alone' Themed Brunch On Christmas Day!

“KEVINNNNN!’

Gather your besties, Dubai has a Christmas themed ‘Home-Alone’ brunch and it’s the best way for you to enjoy the festivities!

Can you see it now? Kevin’s parents have left him alone in Dubai, and it looks like he’s going to have a WHOPPER time. Lo+Cale restaurant at Crowne Plaza, Dubai Marina, is set to host an epic ‘Home-Alone’ brunch on Christmas day ITSELF and it’s a trip down memory lane with the party planners going ALL OUT to bring you and your pals a brunch with proper festive vibes. YAAY!

Starting from AED199 (and ya can keep the change ya filthy animal), the Home Alone brunch is a family-friendly spectacular festive feast with plenty of entertainment to keep all ages entertained.

Tickets are now available here for the Saturday, December 25th brunch – Snap ’em up ASAP

Spend Christmas Day at a fabulous ‘Home-Alone’ themed brunch at Lo+Cale

The organisers are going all out to get you in the festive spirit: Think Christmas tunes, a festive feast and heaps of entertainment

Marina views, the ‘freshest festive feast’ plus plenty of treats for the little ones.

Harry and Marv and the McAllisters won’t miss this and neither should you! It’s a spectacular festive feast and it’s all happening at Lo+Cale. Don’t forget to look up and you might spot December’s busiest man dashing through the air with his trustee reindeer!

Lo+Cale is also hosting the Friends themed ‘Friends-giving’ brunch and it sold out SUPER quickly. If you’re considering booking this one in, do it ASAP – Tickets for the best brunches in town are flying out the door.

The important bits:

What? Lo+Cale’s Home Alone Themed Brunch

How much?

AED 199 inclusive of soft beverages

AED 299 inclusive of house drinks and grape

AED 399 inclusive of sparkling

AED 699 inclusive of bubbles

Kids under six years old eat for free

For more information and reservation, Call +971 54 997 8599 or DM @localedxb on Instagram

When? December 25, 1-4pm